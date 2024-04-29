ALEXANDER FIRST NATION, TREATY NO. 6 TERRITORY, AB, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Social Development Centre in Alexander First Nation will be retrofitted to become a greener building thanks to the investment of over $678,000 from the federal government.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, and Alexander First Nation Tribal Administrator, Colette Arcand, the Centre will receive energy efficient upgrades to help provide a better, more sustainable gathering space and achieve the sustainability goals of the community.

A thriving economy needs strategic investments in green infrastructure to build a sustainable future with access to good jobs for Canadians, while limiting impacts on the local environment.

The Alexander First Nation's Social Development Centre provides services and assistance to community members including access to skills development, employment opportunities, and training to promote independence and strengthen families.

Funding will support the expansion of its current solar energy system, allowing the centre to generate its own energy, reduce emissions, and increase community resilience. The centre will also benefit from upgrades to its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, the electrical system, the lighting system, and renovations to the building's envelope including doors and roof insulation.

Once complete, these improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by almost 50% and greenhouse gas emissions by 76 tonnes annually. This work will enable the centre to continue to provide an inclusive space where community members can gather and staff can carry out essential social programming and services, while improving its energy efficiency.

By continuing to work closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that Canadians have access to infrastructure that can connect them to jobs, services, amenities, and their communities at large.

Quotes

"Today's investment supports the Alexander First Nation Social Development Centre's work in delivering vital programming and social services, while reducing their environmental footprint. This is an important way we can build stronger, more resilient communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As Stewards and Keepers of the Land, our Land is a cornerstone of our identity and one of our most precious resources, along with our people. Our Nation is proud to work in collaboration with the Government of Canada in making our Nation's community center more energy efficient, providing a space for our Nation to utilize. We must emphasize that Capital buildings and infrastructure are viewed as investments in our lands, not only for the enhanced services they provide to our membership but also as preparing for the future generations that are yet to come."

Colette Arcand – Alexander First Nation Tribal Administrator

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $678,702 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 50% and greenhouse gas emissions by 76 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

On December 18, 2023, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada.

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

