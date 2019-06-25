Alexa, When is Prime Day? July 15 & 16 will be a Two-Day Parade of Epic Deals

Prime Day 2019 will feature more than one million deals globally, including some of the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices

Stay Tuned: Thousands of product launches, plus celebrity brand collaborations and world-class entertainment events

SEATTLE, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ:AMZN) – This July, Amazon will provide Prime members worldwide the chance to get epic deals for its longest Prime Day ever. Prime Day starts at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and – for the first time ever – runs for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and entertainment. Prime members will enjoy more than one million deals around the world this Prime Day, with the biggest celebration of deals, limited-time offers, never-before-seen entertainment and exclusive launches online. Prime members in Canada, the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Belgium, Austria, Australia and – new this year – United Arab Emirates, can shop our best days of deals. Not a Prime member yet or want to learn more? Eligible customers can start a 30-day free trial at amazon.ca/primeday to participate in Prime Day, get access to fast and free shipping, entertainment benefits like Prime Video and Prime Music, and more.

"Get ready, as we pull back the curtain to reveal exclusive products, special performances and two full days of phenomenal deals this Prime Day," said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. "Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member - when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen. Stay tuned as we reveal exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, thousands of new product launches, as well as world-class entertainment and more, leading up to Prime Day on July 15 and 16."

The Deals will be Everywhere

New this year, Prime Day will offer more than one million deals globally including new featured Lightning Deals. These deals will include jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands. Due to the nature of these deals, many will have limited quantities and could sell out fast, so Prime members should come back frequently to view new deals launching throughout the 48-hour event. Stay tuned, the featured Lightning Deals will include some of the most exciting products of the year. Prime members will find some of the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices.

New This Prime Day:

Boogie & Binge on Benefits: Enjoy Prime's entertainment benefits, including Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch Prime – to name a few – and prepare for big surprises from some of the world's top talent.

Enjoy Prime's entertainment benefits, including Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch Prime – to name a few – and prepare for big surprises from some of the world's top talent. Brand Collaborations, Deals & Exclusive Launches: Stay tuned as we continue to reveal collaborations with actors, musicians, athletes and top brands including new Prime Day Launches and of course, exclusive deals. Brands around the world have learned that Prime Day is a perfect time to offer highly anticipated or never-before seen products – giving these coveted items a launch like no other. In fact, starting today Prime Day Launches are available on thousands of products worldwide with more coming.

Stay tuned as we continue to reveal collaborations with actors, musicians, athletes and top brands including new Prime Day Launches and of course, exclusive deals. Brands around the world have learned that Prime Day is a perfect time to offer highly anticipated or never-before seen products – giving these coveted items a launch like no other. In fact, starting today Prime Day Launches are available on thousands of products worldwide with more coming. Buy One Give One: In collaboration with First Book Canada, Amazon Canada is donating $1 for every qualifying children's book sold to provide $100,000 worth of books to children in need for the upcoming back to school season. Prime members can enjoy a curated assortment of book deals from now until Prime Day in the qualifying selection at amazon.ca/buy1give1.

Shop Handmade Artisans and Small Businesses

Prime members can support small and medium-sized businesses this Prime Day by shopping deals from Amazon Storefronts, Amazon Handmade, Amazon Launchpad and more. Last Prime Day, small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon's stores surpassed $1.5 billion in sales and offered hundreds of thousands of deals.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment on Prime Day. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, Prime Video Channels, access to over one million songs on Prime Music, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, and more. Post-secondary students in Canada have access to Prime for 50% off with a Prime Student membership. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in Toronto and Vancouver, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 32 cities and towns, and unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.ca/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

SOURCE Amazon

For further information: amazon-pr@amazon.com