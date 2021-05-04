Province/Territory Test Time Alberta No Test Scheduled British Columbia 1:55 PM PDT Manitoba 1:55 PM CDT New Brunswick 10:55 AM ADT Newfoundland & Labrador 10:55 AM NDT Northwest Territories No Test Scheduled Nova Scotia No Test Scheduled Nunavut No Test Scheduled Ontario No Test Scheduled Prince Edward Island 12:55 PM ADT Quebec No Test Scheduled Saskatchewan 1:55 PM CST Yukon 1:55 PM PDT

Alert Ready was developed in collaboration with federal, provincial, and territorial government agencies, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. Testing of the system provides an opportunity to:

Educate the public by demonstrating what an emergency alert will look and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation.

Validate the performance and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as it is intended from end to end as each stakeholder has a unique and important role to play in the Alert Ready process.

While Alert Ready may be most known in some provinces for the distribution of AMBER Alerts to the public, it is also designed to deliver other critical and potentially lifesaving, including but not limited to tornado, flooding, fire, and civil emergency warnings. A comprehensive list of alert types can be found here .

"In 2020, the Alert Ready System enabled government authorities to deliver 180 emergency alerts, with 21 emergency alerts issued so far in 2021 to Canadians," says Martin Belanger, Director of Public Alerting at Pelmorex. "Pelmorex receives alerts from authorized alert issuers and makes those alerts available to alert distributors which include television, radio, satellite, cable and wireless service providers."

Given the importance of warning Canadians of imminent threat to the safety of life and property, Canadians do not have the option to opt out of this essential life-saving service.

For more information, visit alertready.ca .

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp ., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo.es , Clima , and Otempo.pt . It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready . Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

