Alerian Partners with Galaxy Digital to Create Crypto and Blockchain Indexes

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company"), a leading financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, announced today that Galaxy Fund Management has partnered with Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes, a pioneering index provider focused on building innovative index-based investment strategies, to launch the Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Indexes and Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Indexes. These indexes support the ever-growing demand for investment opportunities in the blockchain and crypto economy.

Crypto and blockchain technology continue to capture the interest of institutional and retail investors globally. Gartner forecasts that the business value generated by blockchain will grow rapidly, reaching $176 billion by 2025 and $3.1 trillion by 2030. However, opportunities to access the institutional-grade cryptocurrency and blockchain investment vehicles remain limited, as the space is nascent and the barriers to entry are high. Through this partnership, the Alerian Galaxy Global Indexes provide exposure to public companies and select investment vehicles that are actively engaged in the rapidly expanding global cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

These passive, rules-based, transparent indexes cover the full breadth of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, and are primarily comprised of Cryptocurrency Miners, Cryptocurrency Infrastructure Technologies, Cryptocurrency Buyers, and Blockchain Users.1 The indexes are rebalanced monthly and equally weighted to create a truly diversified portfolio to represent the ecosystem.

The Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Index family includes:

The Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Equity Index (BLKCHN)

The Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Equity and Futures Index (BLKCNF)

The Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Equity, Trusts & ETPs Index (BLKCNP)

The Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Index (BCHAIN)

The Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Index family includes:

The Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Equity Index (CRYPTE)

The Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Equity and Futures Index (CRYPTF)

The Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Equity, Trusts & ETPs Index (CRYPTP)

The Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Index (CRYPTO)

"Index-based investing is continuously evolving and expanding into new asset classes and exposures to support the ever-growing demand from investors," noted Robert Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer of Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes. "Galaxy Fund Management was a natural partner as we sought to enter the decentralized finance space given Galaxy Digital's industry leading history, deep connectivity, and unparalleled innovation delivering this new asset class to investors."

Galaxy Digital has $1.6B in assets under management as of July 31, 2021 and is rapidly expanding its capabilities to provide institutional-grade exposure to every investable corner of the crypto and blockchain ecosystems.

"Our goal is to continue to empower investors with seamless, institutional, and innovative access points to the emerging digital assets ecosystem," said Steve Kurz, Partner and Head of Asset Management at Galaxy Digital "For the first time, thanks to the indexes we developed in partnership with Alerian, advisors have access to the entire ecosystem, including operating companies and crypto products traded on the open market."

"Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes are leaders with a demonstrated ability to pioneer complex indexes to adapt to an ever-changing market and meet growing investor demand," added Paul Cappelli, Portfolio Manager at Galaxy Fund Management. "We are thrilled to partner and bring complex solutions to market in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, unlocking this new digital asset class for investors."

About Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes

Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Alerian acquired S-Network Global Indexes in 2020, expanding the firm's index offerings and services to partners. Combined, the firm serves the global investment community through indexing, benchmarking, and calculation services. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes offer a comprehensive family of energy, income, and thematic indexes. Today, the firm has over $23 billion in total assets benchmarked to its indexes and over 200 customers worldwide.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey.

