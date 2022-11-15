TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the Canadian launch of its latest innovation to treat patients with dry eye: the SystaneMD iLux2MD Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD) Thermal Pulsation System.

Alcon Elevates Dry Eye Care in Canada with Latest Innovation: Systane iLux2 MGD Thermal Pulsation System (CNW Group/Alcon Canada)

The Systane iLux2 treatment system is the only all-in-one, portable MGD device that can help Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) both evaluate their MGD patients and then effectively treat them through customizable control of heat and expression of their meibomian glands. To help educate patients on the benefits of this treatment, the Systane iLux2 now has advanced imaging capabilities used for meibography, enabling ECPs to capture white light and infrared photos of the meibomian glands, as well as high-definition (HD) video and images of the treatment process.

"Around 56 percent of patients see four or more eye care providers in search of proper diagnosis and relief,"1 said Dr. Walter Whitley, Optometrist at Virginia Eye Consultants. "With the new Systane iLux2 MGD Thermal Pulsation System, I can efficiently evaluate my MGD patients and educate them on their need for Systane iLux2."

The new imagining capabilities of Systane iLux2 MGD Thermal Pulsation System helps the device expand on its already efficacious treatment capabilities, giving patients 12 months efficacy with a single 8-to-12-minute treatment. In a post-hoc review of a recent study on 236 patients, 87 percent of patients with severe baseline MGD symptoms reported having only mild-to-moderate symptoms at 12 months post-treatment. Moreover, 78 percent of patients with moderate baseline symptoms had no-to-mild symptoms at 12 months post-treatment.2

"Alcon is committed to continually innovating our dry eye portfolio with industry-leading product offerings, so that ECPs are able to respond to their patient's needs," said Chris Gruhn, General Manager of Alcon Canada. "By allowing patients to visualize the disease, and track their results over time, the all-in-one updated Systane iLux2 MGD Thermal Pulsation System will assist eye care professionals in further building trust with their patients."

To book a live demo for your practice or upgrade your current Systane iLux2 device, please go to: ilux2.ca.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca. You can also connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

IMPORTANT PRODUCT INFORMATION

Indication: The SystaneMD iLux2MD is indicated for the application of localized heat and pressure therapy in adult patients with meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), which is associated with evaporative dry eye, and to capture/store digital images and video of the meibomian glands. Potential Adverse Reactions: Potential adverse effects may occur because of the procedure. These effects include but are not limited to, the onset or increase in: eyelid/eye pain requiring discontinuation of the treatment procedure, eyelid irritation or inflammation, temporary reddening of the skin, ocular surface irritation or inflammation (e.g., corneal abrasion, conjunctival edema or conjunctival injection (hyperemia)), and ocular symptoms (e.g., burning, stinging, tearing, itching, discharge, redness, foreign body sensation, visual disturbance, sensitivity to light).

Attention: Please refer to the User Manual for a complete list of contraindications, instructions for use, warnings and precautions for the SystaneMD iLux2MD.

References

1. The Dry Eye Problem. Building Your Dry Eye Center of Excellence. Review of Optometric Business supplement. https://www.reviewob.com/building-your-dry-eye-center-of-excellence/. Accessed July 13, 2021. 2. Wesley G, Bickle K, Downing J, et al. Comparison of Two Thermal Pulsation Systems in the Treatment of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction:A Randomized, Multicenter Study. Optom Vis Sci. 2022;99(4):323-332.

