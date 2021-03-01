New campaign provides one year's supply of contact lenses to 100 Canadian essential workers

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Alcon DAILIES TOTAL1® is helping Canadian essential workers fight the fog by giving 100 deserving workers a one-year's supply of DAILIES TOTAL1® lenses. The brand recognizes that on top of everything else, the last thing essential workers should have to deal with is the daily annoyance and interference of fogged-up glasses caused by constant mask-wearing.

"With masks mandatory, foggy glasses are just part of the daily routine for so many Canadians. This reality is even more difficult for our essential workers who are out on the frontlines every day," said Nelson Da Silva, senior brand manager, "We're pleased to be able to ease this one challenge for a number of Canadian essential workers, so they can safely and more comfortably do the important things that keep us all going."

Until March 15, 2021, Canadian essential workers can visit Fight the Fog for a chance to receive a one year's supply of Alcon DAILIES TOTAL1® lenses. Additionally, in a time when supporting local is so important, Canadian essential workers can receive an enhanced rebate of $150 off a one-year supply of DAILIES TOTAL1® lenses when purchased through their local optometrist or optician until May 31, 2021.

As the world's first water gradient contact lenses, Alcon DAILIES TOTAL1® lenses feel like nothing on your eyes, offering unsurpassed comfort while eliminating the issue of fogged-up glasses. SmarTears Technology releases a component found in natural tears throughout the wearing day to keep eyes hydrated all day long. Alcon DAILIES TOTAL1® lenses are offered in both spherical and multifocal lenses, with a silicon hydrogel core that offers outstanding breathability.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca . You can also connect with us on Instagram and Facebook .

About DAILIES TOTAL1® Contact Lenses

DAILIES TOTAL1® contact lenses are designed for people with presbyopia and are intended to be used on a daily disposable basis. The contact lenses are available with a power range of – 6.00 to + 3.00D and three ADD powers (Low, Med, High). DAILIES TOTAL1® contact lenses are medical devices that must be prescribed by an eye care professional. See product instructions for complete wear, care, and safety information.

SOURCE Alcon Canada

For further information: Polly Leung, [email protected], 647-245-7740