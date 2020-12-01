"At Alcon, we know the importance of meeting the needs of consumers who are frustrated by chronic dry eye problems. Today, we're expanding our portfolio of products with the addition of Systane TM Ultra HYDRATION Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free," said Chris Van Dyk, Country Business Head, Alcon Vision Care. "There are patients who are constantly afflicted by dry eye; it can distract them from morning to night and significantly impact their daily activities. Now, these sufferers can get long-lasting relief that allows them to focus on their lives, not their dry eye."

SystaneTM Ultra HYDRATION Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free will launch with patented PureFlow® Technology, a multi-dose closing tip bottle system that features a one-way valve to ensure that no contaminated liquid is re-introduced into the container after a drop has been dispensed. This bottle technology eliminates the need for preservatives in the eye drops.

Since 2004, Systane® has been tested in more than 50 clinical studies, which provides eye care professionals the confidence of knowing they are recommending a family of clinically proven formulas.5 Moreover, patients will enjoy both ease of use and long-lasting, preservative-free symptom relief.4 SystaneTM Ultra HYDRATION Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free are also safe for use rewetting all silicone hydrogel and soft contact lenses.6

"SystaneTM Ultra HYDRATION Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free have become my preferred choice to promote corneal healing and help to significantly improve symptoms in my dry eye patients,2,4" said Judy Parks, O.D. at the Ancaster Eye Clinic. "With the clinically proven dual-polymer formula of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) plus HP-Guar in a preservative-free formulation, more of my patients can enjoy powerful protection and relief.4"

The commercial availability of SystaneTM Ultra HYDRATION Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free begins December 1, 2020. This product will be available in select Professional Eye Care clinics.

Important Information for the Systane Family of Products

Systane® Ultra HYDRATION Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free have been clinically proven to reduce the symptoms of dry eye, providing, long-lasting protection and comfort.4 Both SystaneTM Ultra HYDRATION Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free and Systane® Ultra HYDRATION Lubricant Eye Drops give long-lasting relief of dry eye symptoms for moderate or chronic sufferers, as well as patients who are suffering from dry eye symptoms after cornea surgery.4 SystaneTM COMPLETE is an all-in-one formula that is clinically shown to provide instant and 8-hour relief for all types of dry eye.10 Systane® GEL DROPS are indicated for patients who suffer from severe dry eye and need night-time relief from their symptoms.7

Systane® LID WIPES provides complementary care for everyday eyelid hygiene with pre-moistened wipes for easy, on-the-go application. SYSTANE® OMEGA-3 SUPPLEMENTS help support proper tear function in persons with dry eye disesase8,9

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products that improve people's lives by helping them to see better. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca. You can also connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

*In vitro study

**Study conducted in mice

