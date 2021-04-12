The ultraviolet-filtering intraocular lenses complement Alcon's existing portfolio by providing an additional option for correcting cataracts and presbyopia in Canadian patients

Exceptional visual performance at meaningful distances with ultraviolet filtering is now possible

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Alcon, the global leader in eye care, is pleased to announce the availability of AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® UV intraocular lenses (IOL), AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Toric UV IOL, AcrySof® IQ Vivity® UV IOL and AcrySof® IQ Vivity® Toric UV IOL as part of the presbyopia-correcting lens portfolio in Canada.1 These next-generation IOLs provide ultraviolet (UV)-filtering hydrophobic protection for Canadians to help prevent UV damage and prolong vision health after cataract surgery. The new lenses add to the existing AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® and Vivity® IOL portfolios, which currently offer lenses that filter both blue light and ultraviolet light.2-3

"We are very proud to add ultraviolet light-filtering intraocular lenses to our market-leading presbyopia-correcting IOL portfolio," said Brian O'Neal, General Manager of Alcon Canada. "We developed these in response to surgeon feedback in Canada and are pleased we can expand this offering to both AcrySof® PanOptix® and Vivity® lenses."

Alcon Advanced Lenses are designed to correct cataracts, presbyopia and astigmatism by providing a continuous range of vision and reducing the need for glasses or contact lenses after cataract surgery. Designed to help Canadians enjoy their daily activities, AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® IOLs provide exceptional visual performance at meaningful distances – for driving, working at a computer or looking at a smartphone – with increased spectacle independence.2 The first-of-its-kind AcrySof® IQ Vivity® IOLs use patented X-WAVE™ Technology to create an extended range of vision that provides distance, for playing sports, intermediate, for preparing meals, and functional near vision, for putting on makeup or reading a menu, with a monofocal-like visual disturbance profile.3

Following Health Canada approval in 2017 and 2020, Alcon debuted the AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® and Vivity® lenses with Canadian ophthalmologists. Now in 2021, the AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® UV, PanOptix® Toric UV, Vivity® UV and Vivity® UV Toric round out the offerings for Alcon Advanced Lenses.

About Cataracts

A cataract is a cloudy area in the natural lens of the eye that affects vision. As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard and cloudy, allowing less light to pass through, which makes it more difficult to see. The vast majority of cataracts result from normal aging, but radiation exposure, taking steroids, diabetes and eye trauma can accelerate their development.4 Cataracts are the most common age-related eye condition and the leading cause of preventable blindness.5 Cataracts are treated by removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and surgically replacing it with an intraocular lens (IOL). More than 92 per cent of cataract surgeries are considered successful, and patients typically can return to their normal routines within 24 hours.6

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is a common, age-related vision condition in which people have difficulty focusing on things up close. It involves the gradual loss of the eye's ability to focus on close objects, such as smartphones, computers, books and menus.7 Almost everyone will experience presbyopia to some degree as they age, with symptoms often first appearing as an individual enters their 40s and continuing to worsen into their 60s.7 The condition is not a disease, so it cannot be cured; however, there are safe and effective ways to correct presbyopia, including eyeglasses, contact lenses or refractive surgery.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products that improve people's lives by enhancing their sight. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca.

