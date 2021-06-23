Best-in-class surgical training models will now be available from Canadian eye care leader

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Alcon Canada has secured the exclusive distribution rights for Bioniko, the makers of ophthalmic surgical training models, across Canada. The ultra-high fidelity models allow surgeons and residents to learn and refine surgical techniques, and will now be available to ophthalmologists, universities and practice leaders across the country through Alcon representatives.

"As the global leader in eye care, Alcon is committed to providing eye doctors with the tools they need to help Canadians see brilliantly," said Chris Gruhn, Surgical Business Unit Head at Alcon Canada. "Our partnership with Bioniko adds to our expansive surgical portfolio of advanced technologies and provides surgeons and trainees with the opportunity to enhance their skill set."

Alcon has a legacy of delivering industry-leading training and education – in-person, virtually or through other experiential learning opportunities. The collaboration with Bioniko enhances this offering, adding a wide range of task trainers, simulation tools and models to replicate a variety of eye surgeries. The modular design of each Bioniko model allows surgeons and instructors to adapt the complexity of each procedure to the level of the surgeon or trainee.

"This partnership marks an important milestone in Bioniko's history," said Andres Bernal, CEO of Bioniko. "We are thrilled to partner with Alcon and are confident that the company's legacy combined with our best-in-class models will give surgeons the best training experience – ultimately providing patients the ability to achieve their post-surgery vision goals."

Alcon surgical tools offer surgeons an advanced level of precision and control. Now with Bioniko models, surgeons will be able to enhance their surgical skills using innovative Alcon technologies like the NGENUITY® 3D Visualization System and Revalia™ Microscope before beginning patient cases.

About Bioniko

Bioniko takes surgical training to the next level with best-in-class surgical simulation tools for the ophthalmic industry, specializing in high-fidelity eye models and skill trainers to support training, education, marketing, and R&D efforts. Its patented modular design combined with cutting edge additive manufacturing technology allows recreating high fidelity surgical scenarios for almost every sub-specialty and every level of competency. Bioniko offers the largest variety of stock models on the market coupled with engineering and customization services to industry leaders, top academic institutions, government agencies, eye banks and private practitioners alike. Learn more at: http://www.bioniko.com.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca.

