Clinically proven to give instant and all-day* dry eye relief with a single drop, SYSTANE® COMPLETE is now preservative-free

SYSTANE® COMPLETE Preservative-Free is now widely available starting August 15, 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Alcon, the global leader in eye care, announced the Canadian launch of the newest addition to its innovative portfolio of dry eye products. New SYSTANE® COMPLETE Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops is an all-in-one solution available in an easy-to-use, multi-dose bottle.

The SYSTANE® COMPLETE Preservative-Free formula works for all types of dry eye, hydrating and protecting with one drop.1 2 3 4 Alcon's proprietary, nano-droplet technology allows for fast-acting hydration, tear evaporation protection, and long-lasting relief for a patient's eyes.3

SYSTANE® COMPLETE Preservative-Free is now widely available starting August 15, 2022 (CNW Group/Alcon Canada)

"We're thrilled to introduce SYSTANE® COMPLETE Preservative-Free to the Canadian market," said Chris Gruhn, General Manager of Alcon Canada. "Research shows that 86 percent of dry eye sufferers have some form of evaporative dry eye5 yet most eye drops are not designed to address it6. For those with dry eye symptoms but unclear on what type of dry eye they have, SYSTANE® COMPLETE Preservative-Free can help as it has been clinically demonstrated to provide all day* symptom relief for all types of dry eye, hydrating and protecting with one drop." 1

Moreover, in a long-term clinical trial, dry eye patients using SYSTANE® COMPLETE four times daily for 6 months† experienced a statistically and clinically significant improvement in symptom scores. Additionally, 20 percent of patients treated with SYSTANE® COMPLETE no longer met the criteria‡ that optometrists use to diagnose dry eye.7

"Due to increased amounts of screen time, many patients are experiencing dry eye," said Dr. Eric DesGroseilliers, optometrist at eyeDOCS Ottawa. "I'm happy to recommend SYSTANE® COMPLETE Preservative-Free as an all-in-one solution for Canadians' dry eye symptoms."

SYSTANE® COMPLETE Preservative-Free will be available nationally in optometry practices, optical retailers, online and national retailers.

For more information, visit Systane.ca.

* 8 hours

† Signs and symptoms of dry eye were evaluated in a prospective, long-term, double-masked, parallel group, randomized controlled trial for patients with dry eye disease. Patients instilled SYSTANE® COMPLETE four times daily for 6 months (n=99).

‡ According to OSDI (Ocular surface disease index), DEQ-5 (Dry eye questionnaire 5=item), and SANDE (Symptom assessment in dry eye), p ≤ 0.01.



Refer to product instructions for complete wear, care and safety information on SYSTANE® products.





About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca. You can also connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

