Mr. Langlois succeeds Nicole Coutu, who after 31 years with Alcoa, will retire effective Aug. 1.

"After almost 10 years with Alcoa, I am excited by the opportunity to contribute more to the team in which I have had the opportunity to grow," Langlois said. "I am honored to help focus on the development of Alcoa's future in Canada, focusing in particular on the continued competitiveness of our operations."

Louis Langlois joined Alcoa in 2012 as Tax Manager for Canada. He was quickly given greater responsibilities before his appointment in 2016 as Director of U.S. and Brazilian Smelter Operations. Since 2017, Mr. Langlois has been the Director for Global Strategic Planning.

Prior to joining Alcoa, Mr. Langlois was a tax director at Bell Canada, Canada's largest telecommunications company, where he was responsible for the company's tax function, including mergers and acquisitions and special projects. He previously worked for private consulting firms Deloitte and Arthur Andersen.

Mr. Langlois obtained a bachelor's degree in Accounting and a graduate diploma in Financial Accounting from the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR). He obtained his CPA designation in 2001.

About Alcoa Canada

Alcoa employs close to 2,500 people in Canada, where its activities are spread over four establishments and plants in Quebec: the Baie-Comeau, Bécancour (ABI) and Deschambault aluminum smelters, as well as the Canadian head office in Montreal. These plants have an annual production capacity of close to one million metric tons of ingot, plate and billet. More information is available at www.alcoa.com/canada.

For further information: Lambert Guilbault, Manager, Communications and Government Affairs - Canada, Alcoa Corporation, [email protected]