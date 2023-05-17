Alberta Wide Bottle Drive to Support Wildfire Relief Efforts

SkipTheDepot provides a 100% refund for all bottle and can donations made out to charities supporting communities affected by wildfires in Alberta.

CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDepot , the Alberta-based app for bottle and can recycling, announces its collaboration with the Canadian Red Cross , and Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society ( AARCS ) to provide vital support in Alberta's ongoing wildfire relief efforts.

As devastating wildfires continue to wreak havoc on communities across the province, SkipTheDepot recognizes the power of collective action and the urgent need to extend a helping hand during these challenging times.

To facilitate donations, SkipTheDepot is offering customers the promo code "2023WILDFIRE," allowing them to donate 100% of the value of their bottles and cans to organizations actively involved in wildfire relief.

"Our hearts go out to the communities impacted by the devastating wildfires in Alberta," said James Trask, CEO of SkipTheDepot. "We know how Albertans come together in a time of need and wanted to offer another donation avenue."

The process is effortless: customers can simply download SkipTheDepot , schedule a pickup, and leave their bagged recyclables outside their door. A SkipTheDepot driver will collect the items and the donation will be made out to the charity of their choice. If the customer resides in Calgary or Edmonton, they can also donate the value of their clothing and electronics . By utilizing SkipTheDepot, individuals effortlessly convert their recyclables into much-needed funds, aiding wildfire relief efforts in Alberta.

Starting May 17th, customers can book a recycling pickup in the app and donate their proceeds to the Canadian Red Cross, and AARCS with these links:

The Canadian Red Cross: https://app.skipthedepot.com/redcross/AlbertaWildfireRelief

AARCS: https://app.skipthedepot.com/aarcs/AlbertaWildfireRelief

To date, SkipTheDepot customers have donated over $1.75 million to over 1,700 Albertan charities, nonprofits, and schools, showcasing the profound impact of collective efforts.

For more information on SkipTheDepot and how you can contribute to wildfire relief efforts, please read our blog post .

More information about SkipTheDepot

SkipTheDepot is an 'Uber'-like service for taking your bottles & cans to the bottle depot. Simply download the app, book a pickup, and leave your cans outside. Once collected and counted, your deposit refunds are sent via e-Transfer, or donated to a non-profit of your choosing.

SkipTheDepot is an Alberta-based tech company that currently services over 80,000 customers in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Fort McMurray, Cochrane, Airdrie, Banff, Canmore, Bragg Creek, Okotoks, Chestermere, St. Albert, Leduc, and Stony Plain.

Residential & Condo Pickup :

From the comfort of their homes, customers can schedule a pickup by entering their address, pickup date, and any donation preferences. Within 48 hours money is deposited or donated via e-Transfer.

Commercial Recycling :

SkipTheDepot offers commercial recycling to help business owners offset operating costs or give back to the community through charitable donations.

Fundraising & Bottle Drives :

SkipTheDepot is committed to helping charities, schools, sports teams and social clubs with their fundraising efforts. Instead of organizing bottle drives, organizations simply have to sign up and share their sign-up link with potential donors. This reduces the time spent collecting donations and any costs associated with bottle drives. Additionally, campaigns can run year-round.

