Alberta's plant-based food sector receives federal support

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced more than $2.6 million in federal funding for the Food Processing Development Centre in Leduc, Alberta.

This investment will support the installation of equipment specifically focused on supporting companies to develop new plant-based foods and products. Plant-based foods represent a significant economic opportunity for western Canadian firms seeking to meet growing global and consumer demands for protein-rich foods that are healthy and environmentally sustainable. With Western Canada already producing high-protein pulse crops such as peas, lentils, and chickpeas, the goal of this initiative is to enable agri-food producers to turn these crops into higher value ingredients or finished products before exporting them to markets around the globe.

Operated by the Government of Alberta, the Food ProcessingDevelopment Centre is a fully equipped pilot plant and product development facility. It is staffed with experienced food scientists, engineers, and technologists who work with businesses to develop and fine-tune their products. Over the next four years, Government of Canada support will enable the Centre to assist approximately 100 small- and medium-sized companies, and potentially bring up to 30 new products to market.

Quotes

"The wellbeing of all Canadians—physically, socially, and economically—begins with a safe food supply. Western Canada's farmers and agri-food businesses are essential to this, and we're here for them. This investment will help ensure Alberta's agri-food companies can access critical resources needed to develop new products and capitalize on new market opportunities for plant-based foods. Initiatives such as this are vital to enabling our agri-food companies to scale up, support good jobs, and ultimately ensure the security of the safe, nutritious food supply we all rely on."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"This funding will help Alberta's agri-food producers innovate, expand, and create value-added products for market. With this investment, Western Economic Diversification Canada is helping to create a reliable and secure food supply chain in Western Canada that is providing employment for residents across the region."

- Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

"Agriculture is a critical piece in Alberta's Recovery Plan which aims to attract more than $1.4 billion in value-added processing. This investment will enhance the Food Processing Development Centre, which is staffed with experienced food scientists, engineers and technologists who work with entrepreneurs to develop and fine-tune their products, ultimately strengthening and expanding the capability of Alberta's food processors to meet the challenges of the marketplace. Alberta fully recognizes the value of the Centre and has invested nearly $100 million in it since 1984. We welcome this funding from the federal government which will support Alberta's plan to attract investment by focusing on sustainable growth and diversity in our crop and food production sectors, while creating stable jobs for Albertans at a time when they need it most."

- Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Alberta Agriculture and Forestry

Quick Facts

Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is investing $2,682 ,249 towards the Food Processing Development Centre in Leduc, Alberta .

,249 towards the Food Processing Development Centre in . The funding provided by WD will be used to purchase, install and operate fractionation equipment to complement and complete processes currently available to the private sector at the Food Processing Development Centre.

The additional equipment and technical expertise will provide plant protein product innovation and value add to commodity and semi-processed agricultural and food products. The Centre will help western Canadian small- and medium-sized firms to enter the plant protein market by providing access to the needed equipment and technical support services to develop their products, prior to investing the large amount of capital required for a full-scale processing facility.

In addition to WD funding, the Government of Alberta is also investing more than $919,000 towards this project, with industry partners providing more than $700,000 .

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the department on Twitter: @WD_Canada

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Alexander Cohen, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Rohit Sandhu, Regional Manager, Communications, Western Economic Diversification Canada, 587-337-3141, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

