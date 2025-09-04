Alberta's Battery Recycling Levels Up With Smart Containers and Faster Service

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Five months after Alberta joined the national Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program, Call2Recycle is shifting from launch to lift-off. With more than 2,000 drop-off sites now open across the province, the organization is introducing smart collection containers, among the first of their kind in North America, and a new proactive pickup service along the Calgary–Edmonton corridor to raise the bar on safety, predictability, and collection site convenience.

"Alberta's launch has been a resounding success, and we're committed to building on it," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO at Call2Recycle. "We're bringing a best-in-class program to Albertans to support the province's waste diversion goals by expanding a safe, robust collection network and educating Albertans on proper battery recycling. We're proud to lead the country, and we're just getting started."

Call2Recycle's smart containers integrate advanced technology to create an intelligent system. This results in faster service when bins are near capacity and alerts collection sites to any increases in temperature, mitigating the risk of a thermal event and significantly enhancing the turnkey experience for collection partners across municipalities, retailers, depots, and businesses.

To complement this cutting-edge technology, Call2Recycle is rolling out proactive pickups for its collection network that anticipate demand rather than wait. Program data, including those fill-level signals, informs routes and timing, making collections more predictable for partners along the Calgary–Edmonton corridor, with further expansion to follow.

"This proactive approach makes participation in our leading Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program even easier for municipalities, retailers, and businesses," said Joseph Chung, VP, Account Management at Call2Recycle. "We're focused on continuous improvement so Albertans can recycle batteries safely and conveniently every day."

How to participate

Albertans can find their nearest drop-off site and learn how to prepare batteries for recycling at RecycleYourBatteries.ca. Household single-use and rechargeable batteries under 5kg are accepted. Collection partners receive turnkey support, including materials, safety guidance, and scheduled service.

About Call2Recycle Canada

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy.

The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and the voluntary industry-led EV Battery Recovery program for electric vehicle batteries nationwide.

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta. Its collection and recycling services cover household batteries (up to 5 kg) and e-transport batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 55 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to excellence in environmental stewardship, holding certifications in globally recognized standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001. With a network of over 15,000 collection locations—including leading retailers and municipal sites—Call2Recycle is a trusted partner in building a cleaner, more sustainable Canada.

For more information, please visit call2recycle.ca

