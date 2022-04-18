ALBERTA MINOR HOCKEY TEAM WINS $100,000 FOR CHARITY AND MAKES HISTORY IN CHEVROLET GOOD DEEDS CUP

"We continue to see the authentic connection and positive impact this program makes across Canada," said Michael MacPhee, Brand Director, Chevrolet Canada. "As one of the most meaningful ways our brand connects to hockey families, we continue to be inspired by the level of dedication and empathy we see in communities across the country, all stemming through the game we know and love."

In a season dedicated to making hockey more inclusive than ever, The Lloydminster Female U13 Blazers were one of twelve Regional Finalists from across the country competing to be the 2022 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup Champions. In the team's video submission, the team described how a fully accessible rink would allow better access for individuals with different abilities including a parent who was not able to access the box to help keep time. The team also hosted an inclusive hockey event and advocated for a barrier-free bi-provincial Para-Ice Hockey Arena. The team was selected as a Regional Finalist based on established judging criteria which in part looked at the creativity in demonstrating the Good Deed and its inclusivity, as well as the feasibility and overall impact it has on the community however it was Canada's votes that propelled them to the top.

"Our team has a very special connection to the changes that will be made at the rink," said Nicole Drobot, Team Manager, Lloydminster Female U13 Blazers. "Not only will it become better for their needs, and the needs of our parent volunteers, but it's a stamp and legacy left behind by this truly amazing group of hockey players. We are so proud of what they have accomplished."

The team received national recognition during Saturday's broadcast of Hockey Night in Canada to celebrate their remarkable achievement. Players were surprised at Russ Robertson Arena where they were presented with the grand prize and were able to hoist the cup and celebrate their championship together. While at the celebration, Ross Ulmer of local dealership Ulmer Chevrolet, surprised the team by matching the $100,000 grand prize with a donation to support Inclusion Canada, Inclusion Lloydminster's national chapter. Also onsite were members of Inclusion Lloydminster, Chevrolet Canada and Hockey Canada as well as national broadcaster, Anthony Stewart, six-time Women's World Champion and four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Caroline Ouellette, Women's World Champion and Team Canada Gold Medalist, Sarah Nurse, and Two-Time World Champion and Paralympic Medalist, Tyler McGregor. Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers was also onsite to congratulate the team and share a few words on the local impact the team made.

"The Lloydminster Female U13 Blazers of the Lloydminster Minor Hockey Association brought to life the true meaning of the Lloydminster Place project's vision of inclusivity," says Mayor Gerald Aalbers, City of Lloydminster. "After witnessing first-hand how an inaccessible arena can affect others, the players and coaching staff researched accessible rinks. They showed true leadership in their advocacy to help ensure that the Lloydminster Minor Hockey Association and our brand new Lloydminster Place includes all people."

The Lloydminster Female U13 Blazers will now have their team name engraved on the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup to commemorate the incredible contribution they made to their community. The name will be engraved alongside former winners including the Victoria Admirals (2020-21), the Torbay Northeast Eagles (2019-20), the West Carleton Warriors (2018-19), The Pas Huskies (2017-18) and the Glace Bay Miners (2016-17).

