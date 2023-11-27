Alberta Lung Calls for Urgent End-of-Year Holiday Seals Campaign to Support the 1 in 5 Albertans with Lung Disease

After 85 years of raising funds for lung disease in Alberta, this is their toughest year yet.

EDMONTON, AB , Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Celebrating 85 years in our province, Alberta Lung announces an urgent call for donations as part of their annual Holiday Seals Campaign. With only $100,000 of our $500,000 goal reached, there is a significant concern. Funds raised from this campaign, their biggest fundraiser of the year, supports many programs, including one that helps send babies and children home from the hospital sooner.

Everyone deserves to spend the holidays with family, but many cannot afford the medical equipment necessary to help their children get home for the holidays.

"The Holiday Seals Campaign is more than just a fundraising effort; it's a celebration of the resilient spirit of Albertans," said Nina Snyder, COO at Alberta Lung. "By choosing to donate to Alberta Lung, you are directly contributing to the well-being of those facing health challenges right here in Alberta."

Alberta Lung urges individuals and businesses alike to join in this end-of-year push for donations. They hope to encourage Alberta businesses and individuals to challenge each other, whether it's a corporate donation, an individual gift, or the proceeds from a holiday party or bake sale. Every penny counts and will be used to benefit those who need our help most.

All proceeds from the campaign will stay within the province, ensuring that every dollar raised goes towards making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. The funds will aid in providing essential services, support, and research related to lung health and disability assistance.

Every contribution, big or small, plays a crucial role in our mission. Donors can easily make a donation by visiting www.ablung.ca.

We also have the images as Holiday greeting cards for purchase on our website at www.ablung.ca.

About Alberta Lung: Alberta Lung is a non-profit charity that raises money to increase awareness and understanding of lung disease and improve lung health. With the help of our generous donors, Alberta Lung raises money for critical research to find a cure or a new treatment for lung diseases like asthma, lung cancer covid and COPD.

For further information: For more information or to arrange interviews please contact: Nina Snyder, COO | [email protected], Work: 780.488.6819 x 646#, W103, 1259 91 St, Edmonton, Alberta, T6X 1E9