Alberta Lung Celebrates 85 Years with 2024 Holiday Seals Campaign Featuring Local Artwork

As the organization's longest-running and most impactful fundraising effort, Alberta Lung calls on individuals and businesses to rally behind this year's campaign to reach their goal.

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - As they commemorate 85 years of service, Alberta Lung urges everyone to join their annual Holiday Seals Campaign. The funds raised directly benefit programs that help children and families, including one initiative that allows children to be discharged from the hospital earlier with the necessary medical equipment to spend the holidays at home with their loved ones.

The holiday seals featured this year are exceptionally captivating, showcasing artwork created right here in Alberta, in collaboration with both Chrysalis and Nina Haggerty, esteemed organizations dedicated to supporting citizens with disabilities. The partnership is rooted in a mutual dedication to promoting diversity, fostering inclusivity, and combating the stigma of disabilities through educational initiatives.

Nina Snyder, COO of Alberta Lung, expressed the urgency: "For 85 years, Alberta Lung has stood alongside Albertans facing respiratory challenges. The Holiday Seals Campaign is a chance to not only give back but to become part of a legacy of care that has impacted countless lives. Your contribution this year ensures we can continue providing essential resources to those who need it most.

"The organization is calling on the community and businesses to participate in the campaign. Proceeds will help fund world-class research, programs, and services to assist Albertans with lung disease and disabilities. Conditions such as cystic fibrosis, asthma, Down syndrome, and various other challenges – visible or not – can significantly impact an individual's quality of life.

Donations can be made easily online at www.ablung.ca. With your help, Alberta Lung can continue its mission, ensuring that no Albertan facing lung disease is left without support.

For more information, or to contribute directly, please visit www.ablung.ca or contact Nina Snyder.

Nina Snyder, COO, Phone: 780-488-6819, E-mail: [email protected]