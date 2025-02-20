Alberta Federation of Agriculture Calls for Enhanced Support to Protect Agricultural Industry Amid U.S. Tariff Threats and Inter-provincial Trade Barriers

CAMROSE, AB, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alberta Federation of Agriculture (AFA) is urging Alberta's provincial and federal leaders to take immediate action to safeguard Alberta's agricultural sector in light of the potential imposition of punitive tariffs by the U.S. The AFA, representing over 35,000 Alberta agricultural producers, is calling for enhanced financial support, market diversification, and inter-provincial collaboration to ensure the resilience and growth of Alberta's agriculture industry.

Agriculture is a cornerstone of both Alberta's and Canada's economy. In 2021, total agricultural revenues in Canada amounted to approximately CAD 67.9 billion in direct revenues, with an additional $110 billion CDN generated through indirect contributions. Alberta alone accounted for 30% of the nation's total agricultural revenues, translating to approximately $20 billion CDN in agricultural-related GDP. When combined with other Western provinces, Alberta contributes 62% of Canada's total agricultural revenue, underscoring the sector's crucial role in the economic fabric of both the province and the nation.

"The agricultural sector in Alberta is an economic powerhouse that sustains thousands of families and communities. With the potential for punitive tariffs from the U.S., it is imperative that we take immediate action to ensure the survival and growth of our agricultural producers," said Aaron Stein, Executive Director of the Alberta Federation of Agriculture. "We must act now to protect this vital sector and ensure that Alberta's farmers and ranchers continue to be a driving force in the provincial and national economy."

The AFA is calling for the expansion of financial support programs such as AgriStability and the Agricultural Disaster Response and Relief Program (ADRRP), which help agricultural producers manage income fluctuations caused by unforeseen disruptions, such as trade disputes. These programs must be tailored to address the specific challenges posed by trade-related tariff threats.

Additionally, the Federation emphasizes the importance of reducing barriers to interprovincial trade to ensure a seamless flow of agricultural goods within Canada. We welcome dialogue on both a Federal and Provincial level and wish to help lead in the removing of some of these barriers. While Alberta's farmers and ranchers already face external trade pressures, internal trade barriers – such as discrepancies in regulations, permits, and licensing practices between provinces – continue to limit efficiency and increase costs.

Alberta's agricultural producers are often hindered by the challenges of inconsistent standards, especially when it comes to food processing, meatpacking, and other regulatory requirements that differ across provincial borders. For example, a provincially licensed meatpacking facility in Alberta may be unable to ship its products to neighboring provinces due to varying standards and practices. The AFA calls on both the provincial and federal governments to take action to harmonize these regulations and standardize permitting processes, allowing for smoother and more cost-effective trade across provincial lines. This will be crucial for improving Alberta's agricultural competitiveness and reducing operational challenges for farmers and processors. Leadership from the Federal level and making this a top priority is imperative.

The Federation also stresses the importance of market diversification to reduce reliance on any single trading partner. Strengthening relationships with emerging markets like China, Japan, U.K. and the European Union is essential for Alberta's agricultural products to remain competitive on the global stage.

Finally, the AFA urges both provincial and federal governments to invest in agricultural infrastructure and technological innovation to improve resilience in the face of climate change and shifting global markets. The Federation also continues to advocate for long-term investments in agriculture research and innovation, ensuring that Alberta's agricultural producers can adapt to new technologies and sustainable practices that improve productivity. We would like to call on our provincial leaders to prioritize investment in an Agricultural Tech Cluster to enable and facilitate technological advancements that are immediately translational to the farm. This will leverage our strengths in basic research and propel the commercialization of advancements to ensure Alberta Producers remain some of the most efficient, sustainable and productive producers in the world.

"As we face unprecedented challenges, it's essential that we prioritize the interests of Alberta's agricultural community and ensure our leaders are being proactive in their response," Stein added. "By working together to reduce internal trade barriers, increase market opportunities, and invest in the future of agriculture, we can ensure that Alberta's agricultural sector remains a leader in global markets."

About the Alberta Federation of Agriculture

The Alberta Federation of Agriculture (AFA) is a general farm organization that represents and advocates for over 35,000 Alberta agricultural producers. The AFA works to promote the interests of Alberta's farming community and ensure that agriculture remains a thriving and vital sector in the provincial and national economy. For more information please visit us at www.afaonline.ca.

SOURCE Alberta Federation of Agriculture

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: Aaron Stein, Executive Director, Alberta Federation of Agriculture, Email: [email protected], Phone: 1-403-789-9151; [email protected]