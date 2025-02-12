Alberta Federation of Agriculture Appoints Aaron Stein as Executive Director

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alberta Federation of Agriculture (AFA) is excited to announce the appointment of Aaron Stein as its new Executive Director. This appointment is an important milestone as the AFA continues its mission to be the leading advocate for Alberta's agricultural producers.

Aaron brings a wealth of experience in agriculture and business. He has held leadership roles across several sectors, including founding and managing Alberta's first private Commercial Composting Facility, and leading marketing initiatives at Marketing Specialties, a firm focused on supporting the agricultural sector. Additionally, Aaron has extensive experience with Invitrogen Corporation, where he managed a portfolio of biotechnology products tailored for agriculture.

"Aaron's combination of leadership, business acumen, and a passion for agriculture makes him the perfect fit to lead the AFA," said Lynn Jacobson, President of the AFA. "We're confident his expertise will be crucial in advancing our work in representing Alberta's farmers and ranchers."

One of Aaron's immediate priorities will be overseeing the development of a comprehensive five-year strategic plan for the AFA. This plan will guide the organization's efforts to tackle important issues such as tariff threats, climate change, water security, farm business sustainability, labor shortages, and succession planning. As a member of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA), the AFA will continue to advocate for Alberta's agricultural sector on both provincial and national platforms.

"I am honored to lead the AFA at such an important time," said Stein. "I'm committed to ensuring that Alberta's agricultural producers have a strong, united voice advocating for their needs, both locally and across Canada."

In addition to this leadership change, the AFA is pleased to announce its Annual AGM, which will be held virtually on March 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM. Pre-registration is required by March 2, 2024, at midnight. To register, please visit https://www.afaonline.ca/2025-agm-registration. A link to the meeting will be sent by 9:00 AM on March 3, 2024.

For more information on the AFA's work and Aaron Stein's leadership, please visit www.afaonline.ca.

About the Alberta Federation of Agriculture

The AFA represents 35,000 of Alberta's farmers and ranchers, advocating for policies that promote the growth and sustainability of the agricultural industry. As a member of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, the AFA works to strengthen the agricultural sector at both the provincial and national levels.

SOURCE Alberta Federation of Agriculture

For Media Inquiries, Contact: Aaron Stein, 403-789-9151, [email protected]