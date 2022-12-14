Community organization leading the way in developmental services sector support chooses AlayaCare's innovative technology approach to enable service transformation for self-directed services

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - AlayaCare, a developer of home and community care technology, today announced Christian Horizons, a non-profit organization has chosen the AlayaCare Cloud platform. Christian Horizons is Canada's largest developmental services agency, with primary operations in Ontario and Saskatchewan. The organization provides services and support to help people experiencing disabilities accomplish their goals and thrive in communities.

Following an extensive request for proposal (RFP) process, Christian Horizons chose AlayaCare based on the company's modern, scalable technology and commitment to developing configurable solutions for the developmental services sector. With extensive prior experience serving the Australian National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), AlayaCare has a unique advantage as a partner that has advanced self-directed funding capabilities. AlayaCare Cloud was designed with the capacity to facilitate many aspects of self-directed services, enabling, and accelerating Christian Horizons' strategic direction and service transformation.

Christian Horizons is dedicated to helping people experiencing developmental and intellectual disabilities and offers services such as: Supported independent living (SIL); Respite service for caregiver relief; Supported group living (SGL) with support in group home settings; Day programs; and Community residence and host family services.

"In searching for the right partner to help Christian Horizons increasingly provide self-directed services, we found AlayaCare was well positioned to optimize our current operations and achieve sector reform in alignment with Ontario's 'Journey to Belonging'," said Christian Otte, Vice President of Information Systems and Technology, Christian Horizons. "AlayaCare is well established in offering an end-to-end platform for disability care in the Australian system—remarkably similar to how services in Ontario and Saskatchewan are evolving. We need to take bold steps toward providing more self-directed services, so that people that use our services experience more belonging, growth, and development in their lives," added Otte.

"This new business relationship with Christian Horizons is a key milestone validating AlayaCare's commitment to the growing developmental services sector. AlayaCare's extensible platform scales to provide configurations for a broad range of service providers and markets," said Adrian Schauer, CEO and Founder of AlayaCare. "Our mission is to modernize the way care and community services are provided by eliminating repetitive tasks and providing intuitive, data-rich, operational efficiencies that allow our loved ones to be in control of their care and be nurtured in the communities where they belong," added Schauer.

About Christian Horizons

Christian Horizons is a global not-for-profit organization in Ontario, Canada. A faith-based organization, Christian Horizons helps people experiencing disabilities thrive in their community and contribute and share their gifts in meaningful ways as valued, respected, and included members of society. Offering community participation, employment, independent living, respite, family-services, lifeshare and community residential support—Christian Horizons engages to assure all people living with developmental disabilities to live a life of dignity, inclusion, respect, and contribution. For more information about Christian Horizons, visit: https://christianhorizons.org/.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare offers an end-to-end software platform for governments, home-based care organizations, and community care providers to manage the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling and visit verification. Combining traditional in-home and virtual care solutions, AlayaCare enables care providers across the world to propel towards innovation and healthcare of the future. For more information, visit: www.alayacare.com

