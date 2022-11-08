Home-based care technology will connect all aspects of subsidized home care in Newfoundland and Labrador—integrating and standardizing measurable data intelligence for regional health authorities, service providers, and family caregivers in province-wide digital healthcare transformation.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - AlayaCare, a leading home care technology provider, announced today that the province of Newfoundland & Labrador has procured AlayaCare as its preferred solutions provider to digitize and integrate its home care services. This province-wide deployment will introduce unified data collection, improved monitoring, measurement, and analytics, resulting in better experiences for clients and care providers. AlayaCare is building a seamless bridge between health authorities, home care service providers, and family caregivers to provide insights for better care and outcomes.

AlayaCare modernizes home care across Newfoundland & Labrador with intelligent, cloud-based data collaboration. Tweet this AlayaCare and Newfoundland & Labrador Centre for Health Information LOGOS (CNW Group/AlayaCare)

This is the second province-wide adoption for AlayaCare Cloud, following province-wide adoption in Prince Edward Island. AlayaCare products and platforms are also used by health authorities in six other Canadian provinces to manage home care programs. As demand for home-based care continues to skyrocket, all Canadian provinces are mobilizing to digitize and modernize the way they will work with public and private home care providers. Since AlayaCare acquired Procura in 2020, the company now collectively serves Ministries of Health and regional health authorities in Newfoundland & Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

This is the first time in Canada that a health care system will supply accessible technology to family caregivers, efficiently connecting them to provincial health authorities, while additionally enabling electronic visit verification. This represents the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's first steps in its plan to build a modernized, accountable, reformed home care system, focused on quality outcomes for clients of the Provincial Home Support Program. The Department of Health and Community Services is adopting recommendations from a 2018 report by Deloitte to improve oversight of self-managed care delivered home care using AlayaCare to help reform and refine oversight, financial management integrity, and visit verification.

"We've always believed that the future of home care in Canada lies in the adoption of provincial platforms that connect intelligent data for both public and private home care providers," said Adrian Schauer, CEO and Founder of AlayaCare. "We feel this is the optimal way to enable better collaboration between regional health authorities, home care agencies/providers, and family caregivers to create a positive client and caregiver experience."

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare offers an end-to-end software platform for governments, home-based care organizations, and community care providers to manage the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling and visit verification. Combining traditional in-home and virtual care solutions, AlayaCare enables care providers across the world to propel towards innovation and healthcare of the future. For more information, visit: www.alayacare.com

SOURCE AlayaCare

For further information: Kevin G. Clark, Director of PR & External Communications, [email protected], Cell: (514) 754-0343