AlayaCare Founder and CEO Adrian Schauer Named 2023 Digital Health Executive of the Year

Digital Health Canada announced this year's winners—recognizing Adrian Schauer for his visionary commitment to revolutionizing home-based care

Adrian Schauer, Founder and CEO of AlayaCare (CNW Group/AlayaCare)

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - AlayaCare, an end-to-end platform for home-based care, today announced its founder and CEO, Adrian Schauer, was selected as one of the Top Digital Health Executives for 2023. Digital Health Canada annually offers awards in six categories. The Digital Health Executive award is peer reviewed and recognizes three individual executives whose outstanding contributions in 2022 have helped advance digital health or virtual health in Canada in both the public and private sectors.

Since launching AlayaCare in 2014, Adrian Schauer recognized the need to move care into the home as hospitals faced staffing shortages and overcrowding, which later intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schauer wanted to transform how Canadian home care operated to better meet the growing needs of an aging Canadian population. Today, AlayaCare is working with provincial health authorities across Canada and with private homecare agencies providing secure data collection, intake and assessments, health monitoring, analytics, and optimized visit scheduling and routing for caregivers via its mobile application.

"I am honored to be recognized by Digital Health Canada as a Digital Health Executive for 2023," said Adrian Schauer, Founder and CEO of AlayaCare. "This award validates and reinforces our mission and commitment to transforming home-based care, helping more Canadians receive care in the place they call home. We create better technology for better outcomes," added Schauer.

Through Schauer's vision, AlayaCare continues to innovate with the AlayaLabs group, a dedicated research and development team that applies data intelligence, AI, and advanced algorithms to further optimize and positively impact the way care is delivered for better outcomes. AlayaCare is committed to helping all homecare entities modernize their end-to-end operations to make assessments, intake, data insights, scheduling, and visit and route optimization an easy-to-use automated system.

To learn more about AlayaCare and view a demo of the AlayaCare Cloud platform, visit: https://alayacare.com/.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 with over 680 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com.

SOURCE AlayaCare

For further information: Media Contact: Kevin G Clark, Director of Public Relations at AlayaCare, [email protected], cell: (514) 754-0343