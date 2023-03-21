Key findings in Nucleus Research report from North Country Home Services (NY) reveal 95 percent improvement in accounts-receivable collection, proving that for every dollar invested in AlayaCare, agency realizes $2.50 payback

Standout ROI Results:

172 percent ROI

95 percent visit completion

Investment payback in 8.4 months

$2.50 payback to $1 dollar invested in AlayaCare

MONTREAL, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - AlayaCare, an end-to-end home and community-based care platform, today published a report showcasing the return on investment (ROI) results achieved by its customer, North Country Home Services (NCHS). This study was conducted by an unbiased third-party research firm, Nucleus Research, profiling how NCHS uses AlayaCare through in-depth interviews and analysis to back up all results. Located in up-state New York, NCHS is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to supplying home care services to help its clients remain independent in their own homes.

AlayaCare and Nucleus Research Infographic Top Benefits image (CNW Group/Alayacare Inc)

In 2021 NCHS integrated the AlayaCare Cloud platform to take over end-to-end client management for its multiple locations in New York state. Citing return on investment of 172 percent with payback in 8.4 months, Nucleus Research's comprehensive analysis underscores the cost savings recognized by NCHS due to increased compliance, reduced paper processes and an uptick in streamlined operations.

Having previously utilized another home care software for billing and client related processes, North Country Home Services integrated the AlayaCare platform in 2021. The key motivator to move to AlayaCare was to realize productivity improvements, increased compliance capabilities, and increase state billing collections. Implementing AlayaCare also resulted in an 84 percent reduction in bad debt that had accumulated at NCHS because of the lack of visibility from their older solution into outstanding invoices. Nucleus' study shows that during the first year of deployment, NCHS paid off its investment in AlayaCare in under nine months and is on trajectory to achieve 172% ROI over three years.

"The findings in this ROI report commissioned by AlayaCare re-validated our decision to integrate AlayaCare Cloud to manage all the aspects of home-based care that North Country Home Services offers," said Chris Czadzeck, Chief Operating Officer at NCHS. "We were both pleased and surprised at how fast our AlayaCare investment paid for itself in under a year, allowing our care givers to provide an even higher caliber of care to our clients with insightful data, optimized visit allocation, streamlined payments, and happier families," said Czadzeck.

With constantly changing Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), scheduling, billing regulations, and compliance standards—NCHS chose AlayaCare based on its reputation rather than risking re-configuring its existing technology deployment. The Nucleus report was able to show that the cost: benefit ratio for moving to AlayaCare over the totality of the initial deployment period (three years) to be 1: 2.5—or for every dollar spent on AlayaCare, NCHS is making $2.50 in return.

"Businesses need insight-based ROI results to justify that they made the right technology decision through unbiased, factual analysis," said Joseph Arocha, Research Analyst, Nucleus Research. "In partnership with AlayaCare, we applied industry proven methodologies to reveal how North Country Home Services is benefitting from improved collections and increased visit ratios that positively impacts back office and front-line operations for their home care business—ultimately delivering a 172% ROI," added Arocha.

"One of the core pillars of AlayaCare as a technology-positive company is relying on data, measurement, and analytics to help us and our customers provide better home-based care and services to our loved ones who wish to recover and age at the place they call home," said Adrian Schauer, Founder and CEO, AlayaCare. "This ROI report further proves the value and impact the AlayaCare Cloud platform can bring to home care businesses of all sizes from SMB and independent agencies to enterprise and franchise providers," added Schauer.

To review the full results of the Nucleus Research ROI report, visit: https://alayacare.com/roireport.

To learn more about the AlayaCare or request a demo to see how the AlayaCare Cloud platform helps transform home-based care agencies for growth, visit: https://alayacare.com/.

About North Country Home Services

North Country Home Services is a private not-for-profit corporation that began in the late 1960s as a registry of Home Care Aides. In 1986, NYS DOH approved NCHS as a fully Licensed Home Health Care Service Agency. NCHS has four office locations; Plattsburgh, Malone, Ticonderoga, and Saranac Lake, with a service area approximately the size of the State of Connecticut and covers over 6,000 square miles of terrain that the federal government has designated a remote rural region. NCHS provides Registered Nurses, Home Health Aides, Personal Care Aides, Chore Companions and Home and Community Based Support Staff to over 700 individuals on any given day. NCHS employs approximately 180 Aides in Franklin, Essex, and Clinton County.

North Country Home Services, Inc. (NCHS') mission is to supply home health care and supportive services to individuals, enabling them to remain as independent as possible, when suffering from illness, disabilities, injuries, or limitations due to age. https://www.nchs.net

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn. https://www.nucleusresearch.com

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare offers an end-to-end software platform for governments, home-based care organizations, and community care providers to manage the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling and visit verification. Combining traditional in-home and virtual care solutions, AlayaCare enables care providers globally to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes. For more information, visit: www.alayacare.com

SOURCE Alayacare Inc

For further information: AlayaCare Press Contact: Kevin G. Clark, [email protected], Cell: (514) 754-0343