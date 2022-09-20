Andrew McDonald joins home-based care SaaS technology provider in new C-suite position to drive growth and digital transformation for the home care industry to deliver better technology for better outcomes

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - AlayaCare, a leading home care technology provider, announced today that Andrew McDonald has joined the company as its Chief Product and Technology Officer. With over 20 years of experience in leading product teams in high growth companies, McDonald will oversee the evolution of the AlayaCare product portfolio.

Andrew McDonald, Chief Product and Technology Officer, AlayaCare (CNW Group/AlayaCare)

Andrew holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, and will work in both the Montreal and Toronto offices. Before joining AlayaCare, Andrew held senior positions at Alcatel-Lucent, CENX, and Kinaxis where he was the Chief Product Officer.

"The passion for innovation at AlayaCare to create technology that advances the digital transformation of the home care market matches my own ambitions in assuring the best technology and solutions are delivered to provide better outcomes for our customers and their clients," said Andrew McDonald, Chief Product and Technology Officer at AlayaCare. "One of the most differentiating advantages of AlayaCare is its modern tech stack—giving us the advantage to move fast in a market mired down in legacy, antiquated systems. I am happy to be aboard and help steer us toward growth and success," added McDonald.

In his new role, Andrew will organize the AlayaCare development teams to make the right strategic allocations in product development that address the biggest market opportunities to delight and win business.

"We welcome Andrew to the AlayaCare team at a critical time when the home-based care industry is in need of an intuitive software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to solve complex staffing and care delivery needs, while leveraging data intelligence to drive insights for better outcomes," said Adrian Schauer, CEO and Founder of AlayaCare. "Andrew's experience in building and managing high performing teams will accelerate our go-to-market differentiation and delivery."

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare offers an end-to-end platform for governments, home care businesses, and community care providers to manage the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, route optimization, billing and payments, and visit verification. AlayaCare is a cloud-based solution accessible via desktop and mobile app—combining in-person and virtual care for providers around the world. For more information, visit: www.alayacare.com

