CARLSBAD, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- ALASTIN Skincare, Inc. ( www.alastin.com ) —a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products with proprietary TriHex Technology® that enhance, protect, and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime, today announced the first shipment of ALASTIN products into Canada via their partnership with AVARI Medical Ltd. as their exclusive Canadian distributor.

"ALASTIN Skincare has established a leadership position in the US, achieving the fastest growth rate in the professional skincare channel for three years in a row. In addition to continuing our US growth, we look forward to expanding our footprint internationally, taking our first step in Canada with a well-regarded and experienced distributor, AVARI Medical," commented Diane S. Goostree, ALASTIN President and CEO.

Dr. Jean Carruthers, MD, FRCSC, FRC (OPHTH), world renowned researcher and pioneer in the medical aesthetics industry, states "In the past two years I have had the wonderful privilege to study the effects of TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology® on aging skin in a prospective randomised research project on human arms. The remarkable increase in dermal collagen and elastin seen on biopsies is mirrored in the visible textural improvement of the subjects' arm skin. I am very impressed by ALASTIN's dedication to science and am very excited to be able now to offer ALASTIN Skincare to my patients."

"We are extremely pleased to be the exclusive provider of ALASTIN Skincare in Canada," said Damien King, President and Chief Executive Officer of AVARI Medical. "ALASTIN's innovative portfolio for procedure enhancement and daily skincare, demonstrated commitment to science, and multiple award-winning products will be a welcome addition to the Canadian skincare market and matches well with our dedication to providing excellence in customer service."

ALASTIN Skincare products are now available throughout Canada. Providers are encouraged to contact their AVARI Medical representative or email [email protected] for product and ordering information.

About ALASTIN Skincare, Inc

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

About AVARI Medical Ltd.

AVARI Medical is a Canadian based aesthetics company dedicated to delivering innovative products to the Canadian market and being renowned for our customer service. With considerable experience in the Aesthetics market, we harness the power of our internal team with the expertise of our partners, ensuring that patient outcomes and expectations are not only met, but exceeded.

@AlastinSkincare

#AlastinSkincare



SOURCE ALASTIN Skincare

For further information: Holly Curtis, Blended Strategy Group, [email protected], http://www.alastin.com

Related Links

http://www.alastin.com

