MONTRÉAL, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Montreal Fire Department is sounding the alarm: fires linked to lithium-ion batteries have increased by 195% between 2022 and 2024 across the city. This alarming figure calls for immediate and coordinated action. There were 24 fires recorded in 2022, 43 in 2023, and 71 in 2024.

As part of Fire Prevention Week, taking place from October 5 to 11, 2025, the SIM is joining forces with 16 fire departments across Quebec to raise public awareness about the very real risks associated with the use of these batteries, which are ubiquitous in everyday devices.

Fires linked to lithium-ion batteries have caused 13 deaths and over 70 injuries in New York and have increased by 162% in Toronto between 2022 and 2024. Motivated by these tragic events, Quebec fire services are committed to strengthening prevention efforts and raising public awareness to prevent such tragedies from occurring here

While lithium-ion batteries offer technological advantages, their misuse carries risks. In response to this reality, the SIM is launching a public awareness campaign featuring 145 activities in the metropolitan area: open houses, demonstrations, community meetings, and media campaigns.

Every action counts. Every link in the safety chain is essential. By adopting the right habits and sharing information with those around us, we have the power to prevent fires, protect our loved ones, and save lives.

