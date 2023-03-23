Saturday concert at tournament will celebrate Canadian music legend

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC is pleased to announce seven-time Grammy Award-winning Canadian icon Alanis Morissette as the headliner for Saturday night at the 2023 RBCxMusic Concert Series. The headliner for Friday night will be announced soon.

Hosted by RBC and in partnership with Live Nation Canada and Golf Canada, the RBCxMusic Concert Series has seen unforgettable performances from the likes of Maroon 5, Florida Georgia Line, Flo Rida and The Glorious Sons. Performances will take place on the Friday and Saturday evenings of tournament week on site at the iconic Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, home of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. Audiences will also enjoy opening acts from First Up with RBCxMusic – a program dedicated to providing emerging Canadian artists with a platform for exposure, funding, education and mentorship opportunities.

Alanis Morissette will close the RBCxMusic Concert Series on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The closing night of the concert series has sold-out every year since it was introduced in 2019.

"It's always a great feeling to perform back home in Canada," said Alanis Morissette. "The RBCxMusic Concert Series at the RBC Canadian Open is a celebration of live music, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

"We are thrilled to welcome Canadian icon Alanis Morissette as one of our headliners for the RBCxMusic Concert Series at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open," said Shannon Cole, vice president, Brand Marketing, RBC. "Both music and golf share an incredible power in bringing communities together, and we're excited to see the continued success of this highly-anticipated event."

In addition to legendary music performances, spectators can expect the return of other exciting fan-favourite experiences, including The Rink located at the 14th hole, the RBC Avion Visa Sky Lounge (exclusively reserved for Avion Visa cardholders), the RBC Vantage deck, and an enhanced food and beverage area at The Fare Way featuring The Keg.

"The RBCxMusic Concert Series has been a catalyst for growing the RBC Canadian Open into a world class sport and entertainment event. Having an iconic Canadian like Alanis Morissette headline the Saturday night performance will be an outstanding experience for all of our guests," said Bryan Crawford, Tournament Director, RBC Canadian Open.

Now available on RBCCanadianOpen.com, tickets for Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 are $110 (plus tax and service charges) and include full day access to the tournament and the RBCxMusic Concert Series. The concert grounds will be located across from the Oakdale Golf and Country Club Clubhouse, and 1st and 10th tee.

RBC clients can unlock exclusive tickets and receive a $10 Concert Cash® code redeemable towards a future concert ticket purchase. The event is General Admission / All Ages.

About the RBC Canadian Open

Part of the FedExCup, stars of the PGA TOUR will compete at the RBC Canadian Open, June 6-11, 2023, at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ont. Conducted by Golf Canada for more than a century, the RBC Canadian Open provides an opportunity for Canada's top talents to compete against the world's best golfers while also creating a positive impact in the event's host community. Established in 1904, Canada's national open golf championship is the third-oldest national open golf championship worldwide next to the British Open and the U.S. Open. The RBC Canadian Open is proud to support First Tee Canada as the event's official charity partner. For more information, visit www.rbccanadianopen.com.

About Alanis Morissette

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette's 1995 debut, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL," was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2001, Alanis was awarded the Global Tolerance Award by the Friends of the United Nations for her contributions to promoting tolerance through the arts. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art. On December 5, 2019, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL" the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. The show was nominated for fifteen Tony Awards and won 2 Tony Awards at the 2021 ceremony. In July of 2020, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews. In August of 2021, Alanis kicked off her sold out world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. The tour became the #1 female-fronted tour from 2021 and also one of the Top Worldwide Tours of 2021 selling over 500,000 tickets. Alanis also stars in Fox's sitcom, "The Great North". For more information see www.alanis.com

