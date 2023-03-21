Al Leong Resigns from InfStones

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, TGE Marketing announced that Al Leong resigned from his contract client engagement at InfStones as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Marketing immediately to pursue other opportunities and spend more time with family.

Al Leong would like to thank InfStones for the opportunity to help the Web3 Infrastructure Platform gain market awareness and position the company as a global player. Al Leong brought his entire agency team at TGE Marketing to quickly establish an internal working marketing agency team for InfStones, developed its first strategic marketing plan, established KPIs and multi-million dollar marketing budget, conducted market research, developed its global brand strategy, recruited InfStones first sales director and HR manager, established its brand values and brand guidelines, registered new trademarks, planned and attended tradeshows, built its PR capabilities both in-house and with its agency establishing a relationship with Forbes, developed its social media capabilities generating 30,000 followers, launched PPC campaigns, redesigned its website, and sales collateral while simultaneously reducing the marketing budget by 71%. Results include helping sales land clients like Binance.US

Al Leong is an award-winning CMO with over 30 years of experience with clients and projects that include Apple, Adobe, IBM, Motorola, HP, Disney, Sony, and the US Department of Defense. He is the founder of TGE Marketing, a specialized blockchain and technology marketing agency based in Canada. He is a board director, and advisor to blockchain firms and works with anti-crime, healthcare, and social non-profits. He is a former confidential informant to the FBI, SEC, and Ontario Provincial Police.

