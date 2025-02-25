Al Leong Wins Prestigious Excellence in Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award, 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Al Leong, an award-winning marketing executive, board advisor, and thought leader in blockchain, fintech, and decentralized finance, has been honored with the 2025 Excellence in Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates Al's extraordinary contributions to the blockchain and technology industries, where his visionary strategies have transformed businesses and driven industry advancements.

The 2025 Excellence in Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award will be presented at the FUELD Conference, where innovation meets impact, blending cutting-edge marketing strategies with breakthrough technological advancements. Set against the backdrop of the dynamic cities of Las Vegas and Dubai, the FUELD Conference is a global platform that unites distinguished tech innovators and top marketing minds to explore strategies shaping the future of business.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award," said Al Leong. "This recognition reflects not only my efforts but also the collaboration, dedication, and passion of the incredible teams and communities I've had the privilege to work with. It inspires me to continue driving innovation and creating meaningful change in blockchain and technology."

Al Leong's career is marked by remarkable achievements. At InfStones, a leading Web3 blockchain infrastructure provider, Al spearheaded a rebranding initiative that transitioned the company from a Chinese-owned firm to a global powerhouse headquartered in Texas, driving over $20 million in revenue, achieving $5 billion in TVL (total value locked), and contributing to a $110 million USD raise at a near-$1 billion valuation. At AmaZix, a leading blockchain advisory firm, Al addressed quality and delivery challenges, scaled the team from 15 to over 60, and grew revenue fivefold in one year while managing over 40 high-profile clients, including Bancor, Casper Labs, World Mobile Chain, and PolkaCity (Polkadot). He has also served as an advisor to over 20 blockchain companies, further solidifying his role as a leading figure in the industry.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Al has made significant contributions to the community through his extensive non-profit board experience. He has served as a Board Director for the American Marketing Association (both the Toronto and British Columbia Chapters) and held board roles with Metro Vancouver CrimeStoppers, Burnaby Hospice Society, BC Borstal Association, and AIDS Vancouver. These positions highlight his commitment to giving back and supporting impactful initiatives in his community.

This latest accolade follows a long line of recognitions for Al, including being named #4 Fintech Influencers, and #12 on Feedspot's "60 Best Web3 Blogs" in 2024 and receiving six awards from ST STAR Awards as Global Marketing Director for Tamwood International Colleges. As a champion of ethical governance, innovation, and community empowerment, Al remains committed to shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future in blockchain and technology.

The award ceremony will take place during the FUELD Conference on March 4-6, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Al joins a distinguished group of celebrated recipients.

For more information about Al Leong and his award-winning work, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/alleong/ , and at www.alleong.ca

About the FUELD Conference:

The FUELD Conference is a global stage where innovation meets impact, blending the best of marketing and technology to ignite business potential. Held in the dynamic cities of Las Vegas and Dubai, FUELD is a three-day journey of learning, networking, and collaboration, bringing together distinguished tech innovators and top marketing minds. Every session, demo, and interaction is designed to arm attendees with the insights and tools needed to thrive in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

