Al Leong Resigns from CMO and Partner at Amazix

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, TGE Marketing announced that Al Leong resigned from Amazix as Partner and Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately to pursue other interests.

Al Leong would like to thank Amazix for the opportunity to help the agency grow its services from a community management services provider to a full-service 360-degree marketing agency focused on the blockchain industry. Al Leong also grew the agency from approximately 20 contractors to 65+ contractors and agency billings and profitability by roughly 5x over the course of his tenure.

"I would like to sincerely thank the Executive Team and the entire team of Amazix for this past year spent within the company. Despite the current blockchain economic context, the work carried out over the last years has enabled Amazix to further strengthen its position as a top-ranked blockchain marketing agency, both in terms of its clients, its financial situation, and its teams, thus making it ready to continue its evolution and to take up the challenges of tomorrow." - Al Leong

