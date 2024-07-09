Al Leong Ranked 4th for Fintech Influencers, 2024

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Al Leong, a prominent figure in the blockchain and fintech industries, and CEO of TGE Marketing & Advisory, has been recognized as the #4 fintech influencer by Feedspot, a leading platform that ranks and curates the best of the web. This acknowledgment highlights Al's extensive contributions and influence in the realms of blockchain, Web3 technologies, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Al Leong's expertise and thought leadership have significantly shaped the fintech landscape, providing invaluable insights and fostering innovation. His dedication to making real-world asset investment globally accessible through decentralized platforms like Lendr has been a driving force behind his influence. He was previously CMO at AmaZix, as well as InfStones, a Softbank portfolio "unicorn" in the Web3 infrastructure space. This recognition not only underscores Al's professional achievements but also his commitment to educating and empowering the fintech community. He has been quoted in Yahoo! Finance, CoinDesk, Investing.com and The Globe and Mail.

"I am honored to be recognized by Feedspot as one of the top fintech influencers," said Al Leong. "This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work and passion I have for advancing financial technology and creating opportunities for global asset investment. I look forward to continuing to share insights and drive innovation in this dynamic field."

For more information on Al Leong's work and insights, visit www.alleong.ca .

