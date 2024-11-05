Two engineering groups merge to provide a broader range of services.

MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Akonovia, an engineering consulting firm specializing in the energy transition and decarbonization sector, is pleased to announce today its merger with IME Experts-Conseils, a firm specializing in mechanical and electrical design, as well as construction management. The aim of this strategic alliance is to strengthen our position in the market and broaden our range of services, while maintaining our high standards of quality and customer satisfaction. Our objective is clear: to decarbonize the built environment.

This merger will enable us to combine our respective expertise, resources and technologies, to create a company that is both more robust and better equipped to meet the industry challenges of energy efficiency and decarbonization.

Founded in 2014 by Philippe Hudon, Akonovia is today a team of 50 employees, mainly based in Quebec, but also in Ontario and France. The team includes 5 industry recognized associates with highly complementary profiles. Since its creation, the company has been able to showcase its expertise, in over 850 projects completed to date and approximately 700 in operation, including a significant number of large-scale projects. Today, Akonovia is a key figure in the Quebec energy efficiency market, and is recognized as such by its peers.

IME has been in operation for almost 32 years, and today has a total of 35 employees, including 4 experienced associates. The company has a total of 200 ongoing projects, and responds to large-scale procurements. Its success is defined by outstanding customer service and loyalty.

Philippe Hudon, President-Founder of Akonovia, declares: "This merger represents a major step forward in our growth. Joining forces with IME will allow us to offer greater value to customers and partners. Our ability to provide these services under one umbrella will support our combined objective to accelerate and facilitate the energy transition in Canada and France. Our alignment of vision and values makes this decision a comforting one! Oh...and I almost forgot. We're celebrating our 10th anniversary this year, which makes this an extra special time for us!"

Jean-Sébastien Savard, President of IME Experts-Conseils, adds: "This collaboration was an obvious step for us. We redefined our vision last year and found it aligned perfectly with Akonovia's: contribute to decarbonization and improve the sustainability of our community's buildings. Our meeting with Akonovia quickly identified an essential step in our journey towards this vision! The "fit" with Akonovia's management team was perfect. We didn't hesitate at all!"

IME will continue to operate under its own name through a transition period, but the teams will combine and form a united entity from day one of the merger.

About Akonovia

We are a human-scale organization founded on key values that define our culture and our actions. We are Akonovia. And our DNA is decarbonation; it's at the heart of all the services we provide. Our culture is based on three pillars: Support - Collaborate - Innovate.

At Akonovia, we aim to become your partner in energy transition and carbon reduction, supporting your decarbonization initiatives in a collaborative and forward-thinking way for the construction, improvement and operation of your buildings and processes.

A few key dates:

2014: Founded in Alma, QC , by Philippe Hudon ;

, by ; 2018: Head office moves to Montreal ;

; 2023: Opening of branch in Toronto ;

; 2024: Opening of a branch in Lyon, France .

About IME Experts-Conseils

At IME Experts-Conseils, we shape the future with the conviction that every building is a cornerstone for a more sustainable world. Our customers who are key players in their respective markets depend on our services to support critical infrastructure including healthcare, educational, residential, industrial and commercial buildings. They are the pillars of their communities, and we are proud to support them.

Our mission goes beyond simply providing services. It's rooted in a deep commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of our projects, promoting decarbonization and ensuring the stability and longevity of every project.

A few key dates:

1993 (January): Founded by engineer Alain Bergeron in Sherbrooke ;

in ; 1999: Addition of a shareholder, electrical engineer Denis Boilard ;

; 2019: Ownership transitions to employees Jean-Sébastien Savard , Jordan Fleet , Philippe Lemay and Jean-Raphaël Verreault;

, , and Jean-Raphaël Verreault; 2023: Transition to new shareholders completed.

