AKITA Drilling Ltd. Comments on Unusual Market Activity

CALGARY, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSX: AKT.A;TSX: AKT.B) ("AKITA") is issuing this news release in light of unusual trading activity related to the Class A Non-Voting Shares of AKITA (the "Shares") on the Toronto Stock Exchange. While AKITA does not normally comment on market activity, AKITA confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change in the business, operations or affairs of AKITA that would account for the recent increase in trading activity, and related decrease in trading price, of the Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

AKITA is an Alberta corporation engaged in the contract drilling business.

SOURCE AKITA Drilling Ltd.

For further information: Darcy Reynolds, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, 403-292-7530

