CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - AKITA Drilling Ltd. announces director election results from its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders held May 13, 2025. The following nominees, listed in the information circular dated March 5, 2025 were elected as directors of AKITA according to the proxies received and the ballots cast at the meeting.

Nominees Votes For % Votes Withheld % Loraine M. Charlton 1,443,039 100.00 0 0.00 Douglas A. Dafoe 1,443,039 100.00 0 0.00 Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 1,443,039 100.00 0 0.00 Harish K. Mohan 1,439,439 99.75 3,600 0.25 Robert J. Peabody 1,443,039 100.00 0 0.00 Nancy C. Southern 1,443,039 100.00 0 0.00 Henry G. Wilmot 1,443,039 100.00 0 0.00 D. Neil Yeates 1,443,039 100.00 0 0.00

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of share owners.

AKITA is an Alberta corporation engaged in the contract drilling business and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AKT.

For further information: Darcy Reynolds, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, 403-292-7530