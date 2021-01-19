AJAC Names 2021 Crosstrek Finalist for Best Small Utility Vehicle Award

Subaru Crosstrek becomes category finalist for Best Small Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2021

2021 Crosstrek achieves first step in running towards AJAC Canadian Utility of the Year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is proud to announce that the 2021 Crosstrek has been named as a category finalist for a top segment award from the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC). Announced today, the Crosstrek was honoured as a finalist for Best Small Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2021.

Over 250 vehicles were eligible for evaluation during the 2020 calendar year by AJAC journalist members. For the 2021 program, vehicles that are newly redesigned, refreshed, and carried over from previous model years were considered, provided a minimum number of ballots were submitted by AJAC journalists, who test entries on the same roads and in the same conditions experienced by Canadian drivers.

"Despite the many challenges they faced throughout 2020, AJAC journalists rallied to test vehicles and produce evaluations for the 2021 Canadian Car of the Year program," said Stephanie Wallcraft, president of AJAC. "Our members are collectively the largest group of expert automotive journalists in the country with representatives from Vancouver to Halifax, and we present their unbiased recommendations to Canadian drivers with integrity and pride."

"We develop our vehicles for Canadian roads and climate, and with our customers' safety as a top priority," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "We're very proud to be considered by such a distinguished organization as AJAC."

Should the Subaru Crosstrek be named as a segment winner, together with winners in seven other categories would qualify to be crowned either the 2021 Canadian Car of the Year or Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. The award will be announced on February 20, 2021 in partnership with the Montreal Auto Show.

About AJAC

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

