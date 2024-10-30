AJAC Journalism Awards 2024 - Stephanie Wallcraft is the Canadian Automotive Journalist of the Year

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Stephanie Wallcraft is AJAC's Canadian Automotive Journalist of the Year. Stephanie's award was announced in-person at Hockley Valley Resort in Mono, Ont., on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Stephanie was recognized alongside a group of Canada's best auto journalists being awarded for their achievements in 10 categories at the 41st annual Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) Journalism Awards.

Stephanie Wallcraft, 2024 AJAC Journalist of the Year with Craig Dickie, Manager, Brand Experience & PR, Jaguar Land Rover Canada. (CNW Group/Automobile Journalists Association of Canada)

"Range Rover is proud to partner with the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada to foster and recognize independent automotive journalism said Taylor Hoel, Director Marketing & PR. 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Range Rover sponsoring the AJAC Journalist of the Year Award, which recognizes the pinnacle of journalistic excellence across all mediums of reporting. We extend our congratulations to this year's finalist, Jodi Lai, and winner, Stephanie Wallcraft, on their incredible impact on Canadian journalism."

"Every year our membership raises the bar for telling stories and sharing experiences, and this year is no different. The AJAC journalism awards is our opportunity to recognize our members and showcase the best of Canadian automotive journalism. Congratulations

to each of our winners, thank you to everyone who submitted their work, and to all of our partners who make these awards possible each year " said Evan Williams, President, AJAC.

The full list of awards and recipients at the 41st Annual AJAC Journalism Awards is as follows:

Journalist of the Year presented by Jaguar Land Rover

Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft

http://www.ajac.ca/upload/joty/joty_05299_pdf1_EV%20Road%20Trip%20Towing%20with%20a%202024%20Hyundai%20Ioniq%205%20through%20BC.jpg

https://driving.ca/features/shopping-advice/paid-subscriptions-car-save-life

https://driving.ca/car-culture/people/vernon-smith-antique-car-museum-swift-current-newfoundland-classic-collection-canada

Runner-up: Jodi Lai

https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20240716/this-vintage-porsche-is-imperfect-and-we-need-more-of-that/

https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20240603/as-porsche-celebrates-50-years-of-turbo-and-striving-for-success-i-have-a-revelation/

https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20231114/the-2024-porsche-911-dakar-is-the-best-kind-of-revenge/#:~:text=This%20911%20Dakar%20holds%20a,is%20truly%20the%

Automotive Writing Awards presented by Wakefield Castrol

Technical Topics

Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft

https://driving.ca/features/shopping-advice/paid-subscriptions-car-save-life

Runner-up: Jil McIntosh

https://driving.ca/column/how-it-works/warranty-comprehensive-powertrain-dealership-repairs

Vehicle Review

Winner: Mike Schlee

https://www.autoguide.com/auto/manufacturers/porsche/2024-porsche-911-dakar-review-the-everything-porsche-gets-attention-44608087

Runner-up: David Chao

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQOGdl9WR04

Feature Writing Award presented by Subaru Canada

Winner: Mark Toljagic

https://www.thestar.com/life/autos/mate-rimacs-electric-journey-from-science-contest-in-high-school-to-head-of-car-company/article_2841856e-d5b4-11ee-9a82-6f6970afc664.html

Runner-up: Stephanie Wallcraft

https://driving.ca/car-culture/people/vernon-smith-antique-car-museum-swift-current-newfoundland-classic-collection-canada

Adventure and Travel Journalism Award presented by Mitsubishi Motors Canada

Winner: Jil McIntosh

https://driving.ca/reviews/road-trip/total-eclipse-2024-mitsubishi-eclipse-cross

Runner-up: Matthew Guy

https://driving.ca/reviews/road-trip/2024-chevrolet-silverado-pickup-truck-road-trip-newfoundland-review

Automotive Business Writing Award presented by Kal Tire

Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft

https://driving.ca/features/shopping-advice/paid-subscriptions-car-save-life

Runner-up: Nadine Filion

https://driving.ca/features/shopping-advice/quebec-lemon-law-canada-first-consumer-protection

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award Presented by Genesis Motors Canada

Winner: Jodi Lai

https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20240216/land-rover-defender-to-help-save-hundreds-of-lives-says-b-c-s-honour-house-society/

Runner-up: Perry Lefko

https://canadianautodealer.ca/2023/09/ford-of-canada-president-beverly-goodman-offes-career-advice-at-empowering-auto-conference/

Environmental Journalism Award presented by Hyundai Canada

Winner: Brian Early

https://www.thestar.com/autos/what-exactly-is-ev-range-how-is-range-calculated-what-can-affect-it/article_603ce144-fbba-5499-83db-318f17d9e960.html

Runner-up: Evan Williams

https://www.autoguide.com/auto/tires/tire-reviews-tires/round-and-green-testing-michelin-s-42-sustainable-materials-tire-44610082

Photography Award presented by Mazda Canada

Winner, Published: Kyle Patrick https://www.autoguide.com/auto/manufacturers/toyota/one-year-later-the-toyota-gr-corolla-still-lives-up-to-the-hype-44607616

Runner-up, Published: Peter Bleakney

https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20240410/2025-porsche-taycan-turbo-gt-first-drive-review/

Winner, Unpublished: Elle Alder

Runner-up, Unpublished: Jeff Wilson

Road Safety Journalism Award presented by Volvo Car Canada

Winner: Isabelle Havasy

https://annuelauto.ca/les-femmes-dans-langle-mort-de-la-securite-automobile/

Runner-up: Stephanie Wallcraft

https://driving.ca/features/shopping-advice/paid-subscriptions-car-save-life

Video Journalism Award presented by Toyota Canada

Winner: Jodi Lai

https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20240716/this-vintage-porsche-is-imperfect-and-we-need-more-of-that/

Runner-up: Stephen Elmer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghn0zQ2NDus

Tony Sloga Award in recognition of distinguished and meritorious service in support of the aims and objectives of automobile journalism in Canada

2024 Recipient: Stephen Beatty, Vice President and Corporate Secretary, Toyota Canada Inc

AJAC Lifetime Achievement Awards

Brad & Isabel Diamond

Denis Duquet

Harry Pegg

Charles Renny

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, videographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, its primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of its members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

Evan Williams, AJAC President, T: 902-401-1784 E: [email protected]; Cindy Hawryluk, AJAC Operations & Events Manager, T: 905-978-7239 E: [email protected]