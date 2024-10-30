AJAC Journalism Awards 2024 - Stephanie Wallcraft is the Canadian Automotive Journalist of the Year
News provided byAutomobile Journalists Association of Canada
Oct 30, 2024, 16:01 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Stephanie Wallcraft is AJAC's Canadian Automotive Journalist of the Year. Stephanie's award was announced in-person at Hockley Valley Resort in Mono, Ont., on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Stephanie was recognized alongside a group of Canada's best auto journalists being awarded for their achievements in 10 categories at the 41st annual Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) Journalism Awards.
"Range Rover is proud to partner with the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada to foster and recognize independent automotive journalism said Taylor Hoel, Director Marketing & PR. 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Range Rover sponsoring the AJAC Journalist of the Year Award, which recognizes the pinnacle of journalistic excellence across all mediums of reporting. We extend our congratulations to this year's finalist, Jodi Lai, and winner, Stephanie Wallcraft, on their incredible impact on Canadian journalism."
"Every year our membership raises the bar for telling stories and sharing experiences, and this year is no different. The AJAC journalism awards is our opportunity to recognize our members and showcase the best of Canadian automotive journalism. Congratulations
to each of our winners, thank you to everyone who submitted their work, and to all of our partners who make these awards possible each year " said Evan Williams, President, AJAC.
The full list of awards and recipients at the 41st Annual AJAC Journalism Awards is as follows:
Journalist of the Year presented by Jaguar Land Rover
Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft
http://www.ajac.ca/upload/joty/joty_05299_pdf1_EV%20Road%20Trip%20Towing%20with%20a%202024%20Hyundai%20Ioniq%205%20through%20BC.jpg
https://driving.ca/features/shopping-advice/paid-subscriptions-car-save-life
https://driving.ca/car-culture/people/vernon-smith-antique-car-museum-swift-current-newfoundland-classic-collection-canada
Runner-up: Jodi Lai
https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20240716/this-vintage-porsche-is-imperfect-and-we-need-more-of-that/
https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20240603/as-porsche-celebrates-50-years-of-turbo-and-striving-for-success-i-have-a-revelation/
https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20231114/the-2024-porsche-911-dakar-is-the-best-kind-of-revenge/#:~:text=This%20911%20Dakar%20holds%20a,is%20truly%20the%
Automotive Writing Awards presented by Wakefield Castrol
Technical Topics
Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft
https://driving.ca/features/shopping-advice/paid-subscriptions-car-save-life
Runner-up: Jil McIntosh
https://driving.ca/column/how-it-works/warranty-comprehensive-powertrain-dealership-repairs
Vehicle Review
Winner: Mike Schlee
https://www.autoguide.com/auto/manufacturers/porsche/2024-porsche-911-dakar-review-the-everything-porsche-gets-attention-44608087
Runner-up: David Chao
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQOGdl9WR04
Feature Writing Award presented by Subaru Canada
Winner: Mark Toljagic
https://www.thestar.com/life/autos/mate-rimacs-electric-journey-from-science-contest-in-high-school-to-head-of-car-company/article_2841856e-d5b4-11ee-9a82-6f6970afc664.html
Runner-up: Stephanie Wallcraft
https://driving.ca/car-culture/people/vernon-smith-antique-car-museum-swift-current-newfoundland-classic-collection-canada
Adventure and Travel Journalism Award presented by Mitsubishi Motors Canada
Winner: Jil McIntosh
https://driving.ca/reviews/road-trip/total-eclipse-2024-mitsubishi-eclipse-cross
Runner-up: Matthew Guy
https://driving.ca/reviews/road-trip/2024-chevrolet-silverado-pickup-truck-road-trip-newfoundland-review
Automotive Business Writing Award presented by Kal Tire
Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft
https://driving.ca/features/shopping-advice/paid-subscriptions-car-save-life
Runner-up: Nadine Filion
https://driving.ca/features/shopping-advice/quebec-lemon-law-canada-first-consumer-protection
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award Presented by Genesis Motors Canada
Winner: Jodi Lai
https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20240216/land-rover-defender-to-help-save-hundreds-of-lives-says-b-c-s-honour-house-society/
Runner-up: Perry Lefko
https://canadianautodealer.ca/2023/09/ford-of-canada-president-beverly-goodman-offes-career-advice-at-empowering-auto-conference/
Environmental Journalism Award presented by Hyundai Canada
Winner: Brian Early
https://www.thestar.com/autos/what-exactly-is-ev-range-how-is-range-calculated-what-can-affect-it/article_603ce144-fbba-5499-83db-318f17d9e960.html
Runner-up: Evan Williams
https://www.autoguide.com/auto/tires/tire-reviews-tires/round-and-green-testing-michelin-s-42-sustainable-materials-tire-44610082
Photography Award presented by Mazda Canada
Winner, Published: Kyle Patrick https://www.autoguide.com/auto/manufacturers/toyota/one-year-later-the-toyota-gr-corolla-still-lives-up-to-the-hype-44607616
Runner-up, Published: Peter Bleakney
https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20240410/2025-porsche-taycan-turbo-gt-first-drive-review/
Winner, Unpublished: Elle Alder
Runner-up, Unpublished: Jeff Wilson
Road Safety Journalism Award presented by Volvo Car Canada
Winner: Isabelle Havasy
https://annuelauto.ca/les-femmes-dans-langle-mort-de-la-securite-automobile/
Runner-up: Stephanie Wallcraft
https://driving.ca/features/shopping-advice/paid-subscriptions-car-save-life
Video Journalism Award presented by Toyota Canada
Winner: Jodi Lai
https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20240716/this-vintage-porsche-is-imperfect-and-we-need-more-of-that/
Runner-up: Stephen Elmer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghn0zQ2NDus
Tony Sloga Award in recognition of distinguished and meritorious service in support of the aims and objectives of automobile journalism in Canada
2024 Recipient: Stephen Beatty, Vice President and Corporate Secretary, Toyota Canada Inc
AJAC Lifetime Achievement Awards
Brad & Isabel Diamond
Denis Duquet
Harry Pegg
Charles Renny
About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)
The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, videographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, its primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of its members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.
SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada
Evan Williams, AJAC President, T: 902-401-1784 E: [email protected]; Cindy Hawryluk, AJAC Operations & Events Manager, T: 905-978-7239 E: [email protected]
Share this article