Winners to be revealed Thursday February 16th at 8am ET at the Canadian International Auto Show

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Six vehicles moved closer today to the ultimate goal of being named 2023 Canadian Car of the Year and 2023 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).

The three finalists for 2023 Canadian Car of the Year are:

BMW i4 (Best Premium EV in Canada for 2023)

Hyundai Elantra N (Best Sports Performance Car in Canada for 2023)

Mazda3 (Best Small Car in Canada for 2023)

The three finalists for 2023 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year are:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Best EV in Canada for 2023)

Kia Telluride (Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023)

Mitsubishi Outlander (Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023)

More than 1,700 ballots were cast over the year on the more than 250 vehicles that were eligible for this year's awards. The list includes all on-sale vehicles including those newly designed, recently refreshed, and carried over from last year.

Ballots were cast by expert jurors based from Vancouver to Halifax, who drove each vehicle they voted on. Vehicles were tested on the same roads and in the same conditions faced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast every day.

"In producing these results, our journalist members demonstrated fierce dedication to their craft and informing Canadian drivers of the vehicles worthy of their purchase consideration in 2023," said Michel Crépault, AJAC president.

Results from AJAC journalist member ballots are audited by international accounting firm KPMG and remain under wraps until the moment the envelopes are opened.

AJAC is proud to announce the return of the Canadian Car of the Year award presentation to the opening ceremonies of the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) in Toronto. After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auto Show is returning to a live event at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.

"The anticipation to return to live events is stronger than ever among consumers and the automotive sector, and we are eager to return and share the many new innovations that have driven our industry forward since we last gathered back in February of 2020" said Jason Campbell, General Manager Canadian International Auto Show. "As of today, our 2023 pre-show ticket sales currently sit 45% higher than they were this far out from our 2020 event – so this pent-up demand for product is reflected in a public appetite to come back and see first hand what's available to consumers at the Show. We are happy again to celebrate with AJAC the Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year nominees, as well as acknowledge all the category winners from this years' entries."

The winners of the AJAC 2023 Canadian Car of the Year Award and the 2023 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Award will be revealed live at the Canadian International Auto Show on Thursday, February 16th at 8:15 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be streamed live on AJAC.ca as well as live on REV TV.

The three finalist cars and utility vehicles were qualified from among the 12 category winners announced in January.

