AJAC Announces Launch of EcoMonth Initiative to Encourage Eco-friendly Driving

National education program highlighting health, environmental, and financial benefits of electrified or fuel-efficient driving to unfold throughout June

MONTREAL, TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - June 2021 is officially EcoMonth, a national initiative launched by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) to increase the visibility of green vehicles and more efficient driving techniques.

For a four-week period from June 1 through June 25, 2021, AJAC's second EcoMonth will see top Canadian automotive journalists highlight the ways in which drivers can contribute to cleaner air with electrified and fuel-efficient powertrains, and eco-friendly driving techniques.

Participating journalists from across Canada will use the #AJACecoMonth hashtag to amplify important journalist content on green vehicle test drives, comparison tests, vehicle technologies, and EV charging station network expansions, while detailing the advantages to low or zero emissions vehicles – along with some of the remaining challenges. The program is designed to help consumers make better and more efficient choices that can lead to a reduced environmental impact on the planet, more fuel savings for drivers at a time when finances may be stretched due to COVID-19, and improved overall public health.

Journalists will also have access to a series of digitally presented information sessions, dubbed EcoMonth Click-in Clinics, on various green vehicle topics including academic Canadian research on how various EV adoption rates could reduce emissions-related deaths, or new electric vehicle brand launches.

EcoMonth is supported by Electric Mobility Canada, a national non-profit dedicated to advancing e-mobility (including plug-in hybrids and fuel cell electric vehicles) and accelerating the transition to electric mobility across Canada.

EcoMonth is also supported by Electrify Canada, whose ultra-fast DC charging stations can be found in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec. The network supports charging up to 350 kW, enabling some of the fastest EV charging speeds currently available.

"Electrify Canada is once again proud to support AJAC EcoMonth and help raise awareness of the importance of electric mobility and the many benefits of driving an EV," said Robert Barrosa, senior director Sales, Business Development and Marketing, Electrify Canada. "As we continue to expand our network of ultra-fast DC chargers across Canada, we hope that more and more Canadians will make the switch to electric, knowing that charging is becoming easier and more convenient every day."

Suncor, the proud owner of Petro-Canada, continues to support AJAC's EcoMonth intiatives which now has a network of EV fast chargers spaced every 250 km or less from Halifax to Victoria, allowing Level 2 and Level 3 fast charging cross-country.

The initiative grew out of AJAC's annual EcoRun events, with this year's event continuing las year's expanded EcoMonth which was adapted to a more digital and physically distanced program for participants to conform to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

With an increasing number of Canadians considering electrified vehicles, education programs such as AJAC's EcoMonth are more important than ever," said AJAC President Stephanie Wallcraft. "AJAC members form the largest collective of automotive experts in the country, and we're thrilled to put that expertise to work by creating content that helps Canadians make informed decisions about their future purchases of electrified and efficient vehicles."

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is a non-profit association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun/EcoMonth initiatives.

About Electric Mobility Canada

Electric Mobility Canada is a national membership-based not-for-profit organization started in 2005, dedicated exclusively to the advancement of e-mobility as an exciting and promising opportunity to fight climate change and stimulate and support the Canadian economy. Its mission, to strategically accelerate the transition to electric mobility across Canada. For more information visit emc-mec.ca

About Electrify Canada

Electrify Canada was established in May 2018. Electrify Canada's goal is to promote greater Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) adoption by building a transformative, ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) direct current (DC) charging infrastructure that gives Canadians the speed and reliability to confidently make the switch to electric. For more information, visit electrify-canada.ca.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, operates more than 1,500 retail stations and 300 Petro-Pass wholesale locations nationwide. Petro-Canada's retail loyalty program, Petro-Points™, provides Canadians with the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards. Petro-Canada is proud to be a National Partner of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees, supporting Canadian athletes, coaches and their families for more than 30 years. For more information, visit petro-canada.ca.

