AJAC 2020 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists Announced

Winners to be revealed at Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto on February 13, 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Six vehicles moved closer today to the ultimate goal of being named 2020 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).

The three finalists for Canadian Car of the Year are:

Mazda3 (Best Small Car in Canada for 2020)

Mercedes-Benz A-Class (Best Small Premium Car in Canada for 2020)

Porsche 911 Carrera (Best Premium Sports-Performance Car in Canada for 2020)

The three finalists for Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year are:

Jaguar I-PACE (Best Premium EV in Canada for 2020)

Kia Telluride (Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020)

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel (Best Pick-up in Canada for 2020)

The winners of each of these awards will be announced at the opening ceremony for the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, to be held on Thursday, February 13, at 8 AM Eastern.

Jaguar's I-PACE has already earned a back-to-back victory in the category of Best Premium EV in Canada, having taken home the award for 2019 and 2020, and is now vying for an unprecedented back-to-back overall win as Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year.

The Mazda3 has already been recognized as Best Small Car in Canada for 2020. The compact sedan is a multiple-time winner in its category and was AJAC's Canadian Car of the Year in 2004.

The three finalist cars and utility vehicles were qualified from among the 12 category winners announced on January 16 at Montreal International Auto Show.

Results from AJAC journalist member ballots are audited by international accounting firm KPMG and remain under wraps until the moment the envelopes are opened. The winners of the 2020 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year will be announced at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, as part of the opening ceremonies for the Canadian International AutoShow in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre's John Bassett Theatre, located on the 100 level of the North Building.

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About the Canadian International AutoShow, presented by The Toronto Star and wheels.ca

With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and annual attendance of 360,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country's largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. It boasts more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles each year.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (kpmg.ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country.

The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity, and describes itself as such.

