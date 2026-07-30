AJ Vacworx, a Division of TEAM Group, Acquires PGC Stouffville Assets, Expanding Industrial Services Capacity Across GTA

AURORA, ON, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- A&J Vacworx, a division of TEAM Group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the operating assets of PGC Stouffville, effective July 30, 2026.

The transaction includes the acquisition of key operating assets, equipment, customer contracts, and the transition of employees to A&J Vacworx. This strategic acquisition further strengthens TEAM Group's Industrial Services platform and enhances its ability to deliver industry-leading hydro excavation, vacuum truck, dewatering, and environmental services throughout Ontario.

By integrating PGC Stouffville's experienced workforce, established customer relationships, and specialized equipment fleet, A&J Vacworx significantly increases its service capacity while ensuring continuity for customers and employees. Existing customers can expect the same commitment to safety, quality, and responsive service, now supported by the broader resources and infrastructure of TEAM Group.

Strategic Benefits

The acquisition supports TEAM Group's long-term growth strategy and provides several key advantages, including:

Expanded hydro excavation, vacuum truck, dewatering, and environmental service capabilities.

Increased fleet capacity and specialized equipment to support growing customer demand.

The addition of experienced employees with extensive industry knowledge and expertise.

Continuity of service for existing PGC customers through the transfer of customer contracts and operational resources.

Greater geographic coverage and faster response times across the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding regions.

Enhanced operational efficiencies through integration with TEAM Group's Industrial Services Division.

As infrastructure investment and industrial development continue across Ontario, the acquisition positions A&J Vacworx to better support utility, municipal, commercial, and industrial customers with expanded resources and a broader range of specialized services.

Leadership Commentary

Clint Griffin, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of TEAM Group, commented:

"The acquisition of the PGC Stouffville assets represents another important step in executing our long-term growth strategy. Bringing together experienced employees, established customer relationships, and additional equipment strengthens our Industrial Services platform and enhances our ability to serve customers across Ontario. We are excited to welcome the PGC team to A&J Vacworx and look forward to building on the strong relationships they have established."

About TEAM Group and A&J Vacworx

TEAM Group is a North American provider of integrated industrial, facility management, and specialty services, serving customers across the automotive, manufacturing, infrastructure, utilities, energy, and commercial sectors. Through its Industrial Services Division, including A&J Vacworx, TEAM Group delivers hydro excavation, vacuum truck services, dewatering, industrial cleaning, environmental services, and other specialized solutions that help customers complete critical work safely, efficiently, and responsibly.

With a commitment to operational excellence, investment in people and equipment, and long-term customer partnerships, TEAM Group continues to expand its capabilities through strategic acquisitions and sustainable growth across North America.

SOURCE Team Group Management

Media Contact: Nathalie Soulliere, Director of Marketing, TEAM Group, [email protected], (905) 940-9334, 155 Engelhard Drive, Aurora, ON L4G 3V1