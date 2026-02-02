A Commitment to Expansion and Excellence in Service

AURORA, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - S. & T. Electrical Contractors Limited o/a S. & T. Group - a Division of Team-Group, a prominent multi-trade company in the Algoma District, has successfully acquired S.&T. Electrical International Inc.

This strategic move is set to enhance and expand the range of services offered in Michigan, allowing S. & T. Group to better meet the diverse needs of its clients and strengthen its position in the regional market. This acquisition not only reinforces the company's commitment to providing top-quality services but also positions it for future growth and innovation in the industry.

Established in 1984 by Andrew Sarlo and Dennis Tatasciore, S. & T. Group originally operated as S. & T. Electrical Contractors Ltd., providing top-notch electrical and technological solutions to the Algoma District. The company has steadily grown throughout the years, enhancing its service offerings and workforce to include mechanical, refrigeration, and general contracting divisions. The company has seen substantial growth over the years recently opened offices Sudbury and Aurora Ontario.

Since its founding in 1988, S.&T. Electrical International Inc. has provided comprehensive electrical contracting services to commercial and institutional clients throughout Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Notable projects include work with Northern Michigan University and, most recently, the Bay Mills Resort and Casino. Business operations will continue as usual.

We would like to welcome Tyler Brown to our team as Manager, Business Development and Operations.

Our office is located at:

1110 Wright Street Marquette MI 49855

SOURCE Team Group Management

Any questions may be directed to Tyler Brown at [email protected] and at 906-631-7157