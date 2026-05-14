TEAM Group Named a 2026 Winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies

First-year Best Managed new winner recognition reflects disciplined growth, governed operations, and a people-first performance culture

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - TEAM Group is a winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies program for 2026, sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. In its first application year, TEAM earned the program's Best Managed new winner designation, recognizing management excellence across strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and governance and financial performance.

For more than 40 years, TEAM Group has delivered integrated industrial cleaning, facility management, and technical field services where uptime, safety, and compliance are critical. Today, TEAM supports demanding manufacturing and industrial environments across North America through one governed operating model and a service platform that includes industrial cleaning and maintenance, integrated facility management, skilled trades, mechanical, electrical and HVAC support, shutdown support, environmental and emergency response, and specialized industrial services.

The recognition reflects a business built for disciplined execution, scalable growth, and long-term client trust. Today, TEAM has approximately 1,500 full-time employees across more than 50 sites in North America, supported by operating systems aligned with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, S&T Group's ISO 45001 certification, EcoVadis Gold recognition, strong safety and compliance performance, and strategic acquisitions that have expanded the company's multi-trade, technical, and specialized cleaning capabilities.

"Being named a Canada's Best Managed Companies winner in our first application year is a proud milestone for TEAM and a reflection of the people, systems, and client relationships that have shaped our growth for more than four decades," said Clint Griffin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TEAM Group. "This recognition affirms the strength of our strategy and our commitment to building a scalable, future-ready services platform that helps clients operate safer, cleaner, and stronger facilities across North America."

"Earning this recognition reflects the discipline of TEAM's operating model and the consistency our people bring to complex sites every day," said John Soulliere, Chief Operating Officer (COO), TEAM Group. "Through BOSS, SQDCPS, and a strong culture of accountability, we connect safety, quality, delivery, cost, people, and sustainability into one performance system. That structure helps us scale with control, stay close to the floor, and keep improving how we serve our clients."

Through its integrated operating model, TEAM continues to scale a connected industrial and facility services platform built to help clients reduce downtime, strengthen compliance, and improve day-to-day operational performance across complex sites.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4–6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About TEAM Group

TEAM Group is a Canadian-owned integrated industrial and facility services company serving complex manufacturing and industrial environments across North America. For more than 40 years, TEAM has delivered industrial cleaning, integrated facility management, technical field services, multi-trade support, environmental and emergency response, and specialized industrial solutions designed to strengthen uptime, safety, compliance, and day-to-day operational performance.

SOURCE Team Group Management

Media Contact: Nathalie Soulliere, Director of Marketing, TEAM Group, [email protected], (905) 940-9334,155 Engelhard Drive, Aurora, ON L4G 3V1