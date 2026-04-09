TEAM GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF A&J VACWORX, EXPANDING INDUSTRIAL SERVICES PLATFORM

AURORA, ON, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - TEAM Group Inc. ("TEAM Group"), a leading North American provider of integrated industrial and facility services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of A&J Vacworx Inc. ("A&J"), a premier hydro-excavation and dewatering services provider based in East Gwillimbury, Ontario.

This strategic acquisition significantly strengthens TEAM Group's Industrial Services platform, expanding its capabilities in hydro excavation, underground infrastructure support, and environmental services.

Founded in 2005, A&J has established itself as a trusted provider to major utility and infrastructure contractors across Ontario, delivering critical services to sectors including gas, hydro, telecommunications, and water infrastructure. The company operates a well-maintained fleet of specialized equipment and a purpose-built 19-acre facility in Mount Albert, Ontario, featuring an integrated dewatering and processing plant.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition aligns with TEAM Group's long-term strategy of building a fully integrated industrial services platform with strong exposure to essential infrastructure markets.

Key strategic benefits include:

Expansion into Hydro Excavation : Establishs a scalable platform in a high-demand, infrastructure-driven service line

: Establishs a scalable platform in a high-demand, infrastructure-driven service line Vertical Integration : Adds dewatering and processing capabilities, enhancing margin control and service offering

: Adds dewatering and processing capabilities, enhancing margin control and service offering Customer Synergies : Strengthens relationships with key infrastructure contractors and utility clients

: Strengthens relationships with key infrastructure contractors and utility clients Operational Leverage: Unlocks efficiencies through integration with TEAM Group's existing industrial and facilities management operations

A&J's established reputation, specialized fleet, and infrastructure positioning provide a strong foundation for growth as infrastructure investment across Ontario accelerates.

Transaction Overview

The transaction includes the acquisition of:

100% of A&J Vacworx Inc.

Hydro excavation equipment assets

Dewatering plant assets

Associated real estate through Griffin Group Real Estate Ltd.

Leadership & Integration

James De Ferrari, founder of A&J Vacworx, will support the transition and integration of the business post-closing, ensuring continuity of customer relationships and operational expertise.

A&J will be a key component of TEAM Group's Industrial Services Division, where it will benefit from:

Enhanced operational infrastructure

Expanded customer access

Scaled back-office and procurement capabilities

Commentary

Clint Griffin, Chairman & CEO of TEAM Group, commented:

"This acquisition represents a highly strategic addition to our Industrial Services platform. A&J brings strong technical capability, a respected market position, and a critical service offering that complements our existing operations.

We see significant opportunities to scale this business through our customer base, while also improving operational efficiency through integration. This is another important step in building a leading, diversified industrial services company."

James De Ferrari, Founder of A&J Vacworx, added:

"After 21 incredible years, I have made the difficult decision to sell the company that my late wife and I built together from the ground up. Her vision, hard work, and dedication were at the heart of everything we created, and her memory will always remain a part of this business.

I am deeply grateful to my family, who played such an important role throughout the years, as well as to our trusted customers, whose loyalty, support, and belief in us made this journey possible. I also want to thank our dedicated employees, who have been such an important part of our success.

While it is bittersweet to step away, I am excited to see the company continue to grow under TEAM Group's leadership and to watch it expand while carrying forward the same knowledge, expertise, care, and commitment that have always been at the heart of what we do. Although ownership is changing, I will remain actively involved in supporting our customers, employees, and the future growth of the business."

About TEAM Group

TEAM Group is a North American provider of integrated facilities management (IFM) and industrial services, delivering comprehensive, self-performed solutions to blue-chip customers across automotive, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors.

Through its S&T Group platform, TEAM Group complements its IFM capabilities with specialized multi-trade services, including electrical, mechanical, HVAC, and plumbing, enabling a fully integrated service offering across both operating facilities and critical infrastructure environments.

SOURCE Team Group Management

Any questions may be directed to Scott Doherty at [email protected] and at (905) 940-9334