Aiwyn Transforms Accounting Technology Landscape with the First Modern Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aiwyn, the first complete platform for modern accounting firms, today announced a major milestone in its evolution to become the trusted technology partner for leading firms. Following a landmark capital infusion led by KKR and Bessemer Venture Partners in December, Aiwyn has expanded its solution through strategic acquisitions and product innovation to deliver a comprehensive platform that enables firms to modernize every part of their practice.

Building on a strong foundation of trust, innovation, and consolidation, Aiwyn now offers a complete platform built for leading accounting firms, making it possible for firms to reimagine their technology stack with a modern alternative.

"We're not just connecting dots, we're redrawing the map," said Justin Adams, Aiwyn's Co-Founder and CEO, whose vision has driven the company from startup to industry pacesetter. "This isn't about incremental improvement. It's about creating the kind of technological leap that happens once in a generation."

Acquisitions Powering Platform Expansion

Aiwyn has acquired Taxa, a modern, AI-driven tax solution, which has been rebranded as Aiwyn Tax. The addition of Aiwyn Tax positions the company to deliver core tax capabilities within the Aiwyn ecosystem, including automated preparation, AI-enabled review, and real-time collaboration.

Taxa's founder and CEO, Levi Morehouse, has joined Aiwyn as President and Board Director, assuming responsibility for technology, revenue, and operations.

"Joining Aiwyn was a clear decision," said Levi Morehouse, President of Aiwyn. "The profession is ready for a modern, integrated platform that doesn't just digitize workflows, but rethinks them entirely. With this team, this capital, and this vision, we're building the platform of the future for the firms that are shaping it."

In parallel, Aiwyn acquired Digilence, a company known for its deep integration and automation technology. The Digilence technology is now embedded into the Aiwyn platform, enabling richer workflows, deeper connectivity, and more intelligence across firm operations.

Digilence CEO, Chad Osgood, has joined Aiwyn as Vice President of Services & Innovation.

The New Aiwyn Platform

The new Aiwyn platform breaks down traditional barriers with four seamlessly connected solutions:

Aiwyn Payments – Accelerate cash flow with invoicing, digital payments, and reconciliation.





– Accelerate cash flow with invoicing, digital payments, and reconciliation. Aiwyn Practice – Modernize operations with time tracking, billing, reporting, and resource management.





– Modernize operations with time tracking, billing, reporting, and resource management. Aiwyn Experience – Elevate digital client experience with secure portals, e-signatures, and document exchange.





– Elevate digital client experience with secure portals, e-signatures, and document exchange. Aiwyn Tax – Revolutionize tax with AI-powered preparation, review, and workflows.

Together, these solutions create the first unified, intelligent platform for accounting, giving firms more time to serve, space to connect, and tools to grow.

"We've always believed that trust is the foundation of this profession—and we're building technology that strengthens that trust," said Justin Adams, "We're doubling down on the innovation that brought us here by investing more capital and talent into Payments while also expanding R&D to shape what's next for the profession."

Having earned the trust of 175 of the top 500 accounting firms as a leading point solution, Aiwyn now offers the comprehensive platform today's modern firms need to manage their business from end to end.

About Aiwyn

Aiwyn is the first complete platform for modern accounting firms across payments, practice management, client experience, and tax. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Aiwyn is backed by leading investors including KKR and Bessemer Venture Partners.

