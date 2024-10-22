Aiwyn Partners with Segal GCSE LLP, a Trailblazer in the Canadian Accounting Industry, to Set New Standard with Client-Centric Payment Solutions

Aiwyn represents Segal's commitment to maintaining high standards while embracing innovation to meet the changing needs of the business environment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Aiwyn, the modern practice management solution that powers leading accounting firms with a smarter work-to-cash cycle, today announced a new partnership with Segal, a client-driven Canadian accounting firm and independent member of Moore North America Inc. Association. By implementing Aiwyn, Segal's cash flow was accelerated with a client payment portal that makes it easy for clients to pay with one click and set up automatic recurring payments.

"At the heart of our firm's success is our commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience," says David Albisser, Chief Financial Officer at Segal. "By prioritizing our clients' needs and consistently exceeding their expectations, we build lasting relationships that drive our growth and reputation. Investing in technology like Aiwyn enhances our client interactions, ensuring that every touchpoint is personalized and reflects our dedication to their success." Albisser adds, "I look forward to a longstanding partnership with Aiwyn."

Providing an exceptional client experience is not only a differentiator, but a necessity as clients demand more efficient and transparent accounting processes. With Aiwyn, Segal:

Segal proactively combats the all too common "lost in the mail" complaints with a single place for clients to view outstanding invoices and payment status. While the firm believed they had an efficient process for payments previously, Aiwyn brings a new level of automation and transparency that yields more timely payments and a clear understanding of dollars coming in and where they're coming from. Sees an increase in deposits. By implementing a user-friendly portal for instantaneous payments aligned with regional regulations in Canada , Segal's deposits in its first month increased 18% versus the prior year.





By implementing a user-friendly portal for instantaneous payments aligned with regional regulations in , Segal's deposits in its first month increased 18% versus the prior year. Remains committed to their client-first approach: Aiwyn's ability to seamlessly integrate with systems like Practice Management by Wolters Kluwer (CCH) made it possible to provide a modern payment experience, supporting Segal's commitment to providing customized and effective solutions for their clients.

"When we started Aiwyn, we partnered with a dozen trailblazer firms. Their critical input would ensure the right features and capabilities to drive process improvements – and ultimately return on investment," shares Justin Adams, CEO at Aiwyn. "We're extending our trailblazer approach to the Canadian market with Segal leading the charge. We're confident that our collaboration around key features and geographic nuances will further refine our solutions and deliver value for our customers."

About Aiwyn

Aiwyn (pronounced "I win") enables leading accounting firms to save time, accelerate cash flow, and enhance the client experience. By automating key revenue processes, Aiwyn allows executives, partners, and staff to work more efficiently and deliver greater client value. Aiwyn's suite of solutions, including PracticeOS, speeds up client payments and extracts valuable data from practice management and CRM systems, providing predictive insights for smarter, strategic growth decisions.

For more information, please visit www.aiwyn.ai or contact [email protected]

