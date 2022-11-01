LA TUQUE, QC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - First Nations Expedition is proud to announce that Airmedic has become its main sponsor and will contribute to the safety of all participants throughout the journey. Departure will be from Manawan on February 16th,2023 and will end in Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam on March 4th, 2023. Airmedic will be deploying a helicopter configured for medical emergencies and medical services during the entire expedition.

"It is reassuring for our people to know that their safety is in good hands. Airmedic offers us a professional and ethical service that will allow our ground teams, especially our Rangers, to better respond in the event of a medical emergency. It's a huge advantage to work with a company that understands and knows hostile regions and has a natural affinity and respect for First Nations communities" says Christian Flamand, organizer and founder of the event.

"When the First Nations Expedition team approached us, we immediately knew we wanted to be a part of the project and bring our expertise as leader in air medical services. More than 70% of our operations are carried out in the communities and on First Nations' territories, so it was natural for Airmedic to associate with such a unifying event" underlines Sophie Larochelle, Chief Executive Officer of Airmedic.

Through this event, the First Nations Expedition team wishes to work towards reconciliation, to commemorate and honor missing Aboriginal women in Canada and thus raise awareness about Aboriginal realities among the population of Quebec.

More than 55 participants will be taking part in First Nations Expedition and will travel 4600 km by snowmobile on the Great Ancestral Territory of the First Nations.

