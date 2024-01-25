PESSAMIT, QC, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - After the resounding success of the 1st edition of the First Nations Expedition, 60 indigenous and non-indigenous snowmobilers will once again hit the trails under the theme of reconciliation. For a second consecutive year, the First Nations Expedition can count on Airmedic to be the main partner of the event and ensure the safety of all participants.

"In addition to being driven by principles of reconciliation, Airmedic shares the four great values of fraternity, respect, solidarity and courage for which the 60 snowmobilers will push their limits in intense climatic conditions" shares Sophie Larochelle, Chief Executive Officer of Airmedic. "Considering that 65% of our operations in Quebec serve members of the First Nations, it is at the heart of our values to support the Expedition," she adds.

From January 27th to February 10th 2024, the 2nd edition of the First Nations Expedition will see 60 snowmobilers travel 3,250 kilometers, stopping in 16 towns and communities. Following the participants from Pessamit to Wendake, a helicopter configured exclusively for medical transport, a nurse and a flight paramedic will be ready in the event of an emergency evacuations, day or night.

"It is essential for us to have Airmedic by our side to offer all participants acces to this service quickly and effectively if needed. Through their understanding of the social, cultural and historical reality of the First Nations, they will quickly provide safe, respectful and egalitarian care" underlines Christian Flamand, organizer and founder of the event. "It's peace of mind for all participants that Airmedic offers us," he adds.

The helicopter will be positioned in six strategic locations, Pessamit, Mashteuiatsh, Rouyn-Noranda, Maniwaki, La Tuque and Wendake to optimize operations and ensure the fastest possible deployment time. For a second year, Airmedic will benefit from the significant support of Avjet, specialized in the distribution of aviation fuels to airlines and aircraft operators, which will support operations by providing the necessary fuel and implementing provision of their infrastructures present throughout the 3,250 kilometers.

"Avjet Holding is proud to partner with Airmédic for the 2nd edition of Expedition First Nation, offering them infrastructure and support for their medical coverage operations for the 60 participants. We're delighted to be able to contribute to this event, which we believe conveys a message of hope, love and reconciliation for indigenous and non-indigenous communities" adds Sylvain Touchette, Vice President, Sales and Development AVJET.

About Airmedic

Airmedic is a private and innovative Quebec company that offers land and air medical assistance and transport services throughout Quebec. It is the only emergency medical company in Quebec operating its own fleet of planes and helicopters dedicated to emergency medical evacuations and inter-hospital transfers. Airmedic has a cultural safety committee, working to educate and train its employees about the history and realities of the First Nations and Inuit in order to offer safe care that meets the highest industry standards.

About Avjet

Avjet Holding specializes in the bulk distribution, into-plane and drumming of aviation fuels, and offers its services to airlines and aircraft operators, as well as to mining, forestry and shipping companies. The company consists of a team of passionate individuals who work together to meet the challenges we face every day. In addition to high-level expertise, fast, reliable service, customized training and state-of-the-art equipment, Avjet Holding is available, flexible and responsive.

