New exclusive non-stop route between Montreal and Guadalajara

Extension of Montreal–Madrid service

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, named the World's Best Leisure Airline in 2024 by Skytrax, continues expanding its network with the addition of two new international routes to its winter 2025-2026 program. The airline is introducing an exclusive route between Montreal and Guadalajara (GDL) in Mexico and extending its service between Montreal and Madrid (MAD) in Spain to cover part of the winter season. Flights will be available for booking this week.

"The launch of these new routes reflects our commitment to offering a diversified network and effectively meeting currently underserved demand," says Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "By targeting high-potential markets like Guadalajara and gradually making our European service available year-round, we are strengthening our position from Eastern Canada to the South and Europe, while maximizing our fleet's operational efficiency. These are carefully curated routes that align with Air Transat's DNA."

Montreal – Guadalajara: Discover Mexico Differently

Starting December 13, 2025, travellers can fly non-stop from Montreal to Guadalajara, a cultural gem of Mexico. Offered twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays, this new route opens the door to an authentic and vibrant destination – the birthplace of mariachi, tequila, and a thriving culinary scene. In addition to serving the needs of Quebec's Mexican community, this service invites travellers to discover another side of Mexico.

Montreal – Madrid: Spain in Winter

Next winter, there will be no need to wait for the return of warm weather to enjoy the Spanish capital. Starting February 18, 2026, Air Transat will offer two flights per week between Montreal and Madrid on Wednesdays and Fridays, extending its summer route for the first time into the winter season. With its mild temperatures, lifestyle, and rich heritage, Madrid offers a refreshing European getaway at any time of year. This expansion is part of Air Transat's strategy to reduce the seasonality of its transatlantic network by adding Madrid to its winter offerings for Spain, which already includes Malaga. Additionally, the airline offers seamless connectivity to several other key destinations in Spain through its interline partnership with Air Europa.

Also, it is worth noting that the joint venture with Porter Airlines allows travellers from across Canada to easily access Air Transat's extensive network via connecting flights. This partnership ensures warm service and a high-quality travel experience with two Canadian airlines known for their friendliness and reliability.

Details of Air Transat's full winter 2025-2026 program will be announced soon.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montréal 37 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East coast of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Image bank: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

For Further Information: Marie-Christine Pouliot

Manager, Public Relations & Content Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.