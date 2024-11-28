The airline announces a new non-stop flight between Montreal and Valencia

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, is proud to announce its summer 2025 flight schedule, featuring an exclusive new route: Montreal - Valencia. With this new addition, Air Transat consolidates its presence in Spain, adding a fourth destination after Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga.

"The addition of Valencia to our summer program, an exclusive non-stop route from the Americas, demonstrates our expertise in offering unique and diversified travel options," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "This destination completes the enhancement of our transatlantic, South and Florida network, as well as the optimization of our connectivity with Porter Airlines, to meet our clients' expectations."

Air Transat's 2025 summer program reflects the company's desire to strengthen its offer in key markets. At the peak of the season, Air Transat will offer more than 275 weekly non-stop flights to over 40 destinations from Montreal, Toronto and Quebec City.

Diversified long-haul offer in Europe, Morocco and Peru

Next summer, the airline will offer a total of 26 transatlantic destinations. From Montreal, an additional weekly frequency will be added to Basel-Mulhouse in Switzerland and London in England. From Quebec City, the number of weekly non-stop flights to Paris will increase to five with the addition of one frequency. From Toronto, three weekly frequencies to Amsterdam will be added, allowing for a daily flight to this destination.

Air Transat will also continue its long-haul offer to Lima, Peru and Marrakech, Morocco. Service to Lima will be enhanced by a weekly frequency from Montreal.

In addition, the new route to Valencia, Spain from Montreal will operate once a week, on Fridays, from June 20 to October 3, 2025. This destination will also be accessible from other Canadian cities with connecting flights on Air Transat or Porter Airlines.

Destination From Montreal From Quebec City From Toronto AMSTERDAM – Netherlands



7 (+3) ATHENS – Greece 4

4 BASEL-MULHOUSE – Switzerland 3 (+1)



BARCELONA – Spain 7



BORDEAUX – France 6



BRUSSELS – Belgium 4



DUBLIN – Ireland



7 FARO – Portugal



2 GLASGOW – Scotland



7 LAMEZIA – Italy



1 LIMA – Peru 2 (+1)

2 LISBON – Portugal 6

5 LONDON – England 8 (+1)

14 LYON – France 7



MADRID – Spain 4



MALAGA – Spain 3



MANCHESTER – England



6 MARRAKECH – Morocco 2



MARSEILLE – France 7



NANTES – France 5



NICE – France 3



PARIS – France 14 5 (+1) 6 PORTO – Portugal 4

5 ROME – Italy 7

7 TOULOUSE – France 5



VALENCIA – Spain 1 (+1)



VENICE – Italy 2

2 ZAGREB – Croatia



4

Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season and variations compared to 2024

Optimized medium-haul network to the South

For the summer season, the airline will offer 11 medium-haul destinations in the South, providing a wide range of options for sun-seeking travellers. In addition, the airline will continue to optimize its routes to the South, improving efficiency while offering passengers a wide variety of choices.

Specifically, a weekly frequency will be added to flights from Montreal to Cancún in Mexico and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. From Toronto, flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica and Varadero, Cuba will also increase by one weekly frequency.

Destination From Montreal From

Quebec City From Toronto CANCUN – Mexico 9 (+1) 1 7 CAYO COCO – Cuba 3



HOLGUIN – Try 3

2 LIBERIA – Costa Rica 2



MONTEGO BAY – Jamaica 2

3 (+1) PORT-AU-PRINCE – Haiti 1



PUERTO PLATA – Dominican Republic 3 (+1)

2 PUNTA CANA – Dominican Republic 7 1 7 SAMANA – Dominican Republic 1



SANTA CLARA – Cuba 1

1 VARADERO – Cuba 4

3 (+1)

Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season and variations compared to 2024

For Florida enthusiasts

Air Transat maintains service to its two flagship destinations in Florida: Fort Lauderdale, served from Montreal and Quebec City, and Orlando, served from Montreal. In response to Orlando's growing popularity, the company will offer four additional weekly frequencies to this destination. In addition, two flight frequencies will be added on certain days to provide travellers with greater flexibility.

Destination From Montreal From Quebec City FORT LAUDERDALE – Floride 7 1 ORLANDO – Floride 10 (+4)



Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season and variations compared to 2024

Increased connectivity

Thanks to the joint venture with Porter Airlines, passengers from some twenty Canadian cities will continue to have easy access to the Air Transat network. In addition, the company will offer two daily flights between Montreal and Toronto. It will also maintain at least five weekly flights between Montreal and Quebec City, providing travellers from the Capitale-Nationale region with easy access to international destinations.

Travellers flying with Air Transat benefit from more than 37 years of experience and award-winning expertise, having been named the World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax six times. On board, they enjoy friendly service in both Economy Class and Club Class, with fare options to suit every need. In addition, Air Transat is known for its reliability and frequent on-time departures, ensuring a travel experience that is both affordable and enjoyable.

