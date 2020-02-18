Air Transat unveils its 2020 summer flight program for British Columbia and Alberta

The airline is strengthening its position as a leader in holiday travel with an array of flight options to Europe and Mexico

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat, named the 2019 World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, proudly presents its 2020 summer flight program for British Columbia and Alberta. The airline will be offering 12 direct flights a week from Vancouver to Europe and Mexico. What's more, Air Transat will continue to optimize its flights within Canada to provide travellers in Vancouver and Calgary with even more options to visit Europe via connecting flights.

European destinations still a priority

Air Transat's new program features three direct flights a week from Vancouver to Amsterdam (Netherlands), London (England) and Manchester (England).

Air Transat has also increased its number of flights from Vancouver to Europe with connecting flights through Toronto and Montreal to Amsterdam (Netherlands), Athens (Greece), Basel-Mulhouse (Switzerland), Barcelona (Spain), Brussels (Belgium), Bordeaux (France), Copenhagen (Denmark), Lisbon (Portugal), London (England), Lyon (France), Madrid and Malaga (Spain), Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Paris (France), Porto (Portugal), Prague (Czech Republic), Rome (Italy), Toulouse (France), Venice (Italy) and Zagreb (Croatia).

From Calgary, travellers will have access to 23 European destinations via Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Athens (Greece), Basel-Mulhouse (Switzerland), Barcelona (Spain), Brussels (Belgium), Dublin (Ireland), Glasgow (Scotland), Lisbon (Portugal), London (England), Lyon (France), Madrid and Malaga (Spain), Manchester (England), Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Paris (France), Porto (Portugal), Prague (Czech Republic), Rome (Italy), Toulouse (France), Venice (Italy) and Zagreb (Croatia).

Direct flights to explore Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Sunny destinations are a big draw, even in the summer. That's why the airline will offer three direct flights a week from Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta.

Domestic flights to explore Canada

Each week, there will be 12 flights between Vancouver and Toronto and a daily flight between Vancouver and Montreal. From Calgary, Air Transat will fly once a week to Vancouver and four times a week to Toronto and Montreal.

It's worth noting that last year marked the arrival of Air Transat's first Airbus A321neoLRs. Combining these aircraft with Air Transat's widebody fleet gives the airline a great deal of flexibility. It means more flights to Europe and the South, in addition to connecting flights from major Canadian airports. Travellers win big, with more holiday choices and increased frequencies to their chosen destinations.

FLIGHTS FROM VANCOUVER TO EUROPE

CITY – Country No. of Direct Flights No. of Connecting Flights via

Montreal and Toronto LONDON – England 3 15 MANCHESTER – England 3 - AMSTERDAM – Netherlands 3 4 BRUSSELS – Belgium - 3 ZAGREB – Croatia - 3 PRAGUE – Czech Republic - 2 PARIS – France - 17 BORDEAUX – France - 1 LYON – France - 5 NANTES – France - 4 NICE – France - 2 MARSEILLE – France - 5 TOULOUSE – France - 5 ATHENS – Greece - 1 ROME – Italy - 12 VENICE – Italy - 3 LISBON – Portugal - 5 PORTO – Portugal - 6 BARCELONA – Spain - 4 MADRID – Spain - 3 MALAGA – Spain - 3 BASEL-MULHOUSE – Switzerland - 2 COPENHAGEN – Denmark - 1 Total 9 106

FLIGHTS FROM VANCOUVER TO PUERTO VALLARTA

CITY – Country No. of Direct Flights PUERTO VALLARTA – Mexico 3 Total 3

FLIGHTS FROM CALGARY TO EUROPE

CITY – Country No. of Connecting Flights via Vancouver,

Montreal and Toronto LONDON – England 11 MANCHESTER – England 3 GLASGOW – Scotland 3 AMSTERDAM – Netherlands 2 BRUSSELS – Belgium 2 ZAGREB – Croatia 1 PRAGUE – Czech Republic 2 PARIS – France 13 LYON – France 4 MARSEILLE – France 3 NANTES – France 2 NICE – France 1 TOULOUSE – France 3 ATHENS – Greece 1 ROME – Italy 7 VENICE – Italy 2 LISBON – Portugal 4 PORTO – Portugal 3 BARCELONA – Spain 2 MADRID – Spain 2 MALAGA – Spain 2 BASEL-MULHOUSE – Switzerland 1 DUBLIN – Ireland 2 Total 76

FLIGHTS WITHIN CANADA

Segment No. of Direct Flights Vancouver-Toronto 12 Vancouver-Montreal 7 Vancouver-Calgary 1 Calgary-Vancouver 1 Calgary-Toronto 4 Calgary-Montreal 4 Total 29

About Air Transat

Air Transat is Canada's number one leisure airline. It flies to some 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe, offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada, and carries some 5 million passengers every year. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Voted Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

Ranked among Canada's Best Employers and first among airlines on Forbes magazine's list

